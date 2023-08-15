The Love Experiment
Hall of Commitment
Season 1 E 8 • 10/10/2023
The final six men blow off steam with a volleyball game, Mari gives advice to the women, and Marz, Paige and Tamara enter The Hall one last time to choose their partners.
S1 • E1The Love ExperimentWelcome to The Love Experiment
The ladies tour The Hall and select their top three bachelors, including a fireman, an Army vet and a pair of hunky twin therapists, but a surprising twist upends the couples' first dates.
08/15/2023
S1 • E2The Love ExperimentThe Hall Reopens
The ladies and their picks go on marathon solo dates, Chris surprises Paige with a personal fact, Marz bonds with devoted dad Chuck, and Tamara tries to understand the elusive Kenny.
08/22/2023
S1 • E3The Love ExperimentEndless Options
The guys face the pressure of potential elimination, Paige gets tearful over her choices, and two new bachelors fight to stand out from the crowd as they meet the ladies.
08/29/2023
S1 • E4The Love ExperimentRomantic Getaway
Justin tries to reassure Paige after he reveals a red flag, the men woo the ladies at open mic night, and the ladies choose one man each for a romantic group getaway.
09/05/2023
S1 • E5The Love ExperimentSecrets Revealed
A tense dinner confrontation over an alleged comment leaves Tamara questioning where things are going with Jamal, and Chris reveals a surprising belief that doesn't sit well with Paige.
09/19/2023
S1 • E6The Love ExperimentHall of No Regrets
The ladies decide who deserves a second chance in the Hall of No Regrets, Chris gets vulnerable as he pleads his case to Paige, and one drunk suitor makes things uncomfortable for Tamara.
09/26/2023
S1 • E7The Love ExperimentHall of Reality
Paige, Tamara and Marz get the inside scoop on their top guys in The Hall of Reality, the women all send a man home, and the remaining guys create dream dates.
10/03/2023
