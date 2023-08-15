The Love Experiment
Endless Options
Season 1 E 3 • 08/29/2023
The guys face the pressure of potential elimination, Paige gets tearful over her choices, and two new bachelors fight to stand out from the crowd as they meet the ladies.
S1 • E1 The Love Experiment Welcome to The Love Experiment
The ladies tour The Hall and select their top three bachelors, including a fireman, an Army vet and a pair of hunky twin therapists, but a surprising twist upends the couples' first dates.
08/15/2023
S1 • E2 The Love Experiment The Hall Reopens
The ladies and their picks go on marathon solo dates, Chris surprises Paige with a personal fact, Marz bonds with devoted dad Chuck, and Tamara tries to understand the elusive Kenny.
08/22/2023
S1 • E3 The Love Experiment Endless Options
The guys face the pressure of potential elimination, Paige gets tearful over her choices, and two new bachelors fight to stand out from the crowd as they meet the ladies.
08/29/2023
S1 • E4 The Love Experiment Romantic Getaway
Justin tries to reassure Paige after he reveals a red flag, the men woo the ladies at open mic night, and the ladies choose one man each for a romantic group getaway.
09/05/2023
S1 • E5 The Love Experiment Secrets Revealed
A tense dinner confrontation over an alleged comment leaves Tamara questioning where things are going with Jamal, and Chris reveals a surprising belief that doesn't sit well with Paige.
09/19/2023
S1 • E6 The Love Experiment Hall of No Regrets
The ladies decide who deserves a second chance in the Hall of No Regrets, Chris gets vulnerable as he pleads his case to Paige, and one drunk suitor makes things uncomfortable for Tamara.
09/26/2023
S1 • E7 The Love Experiment Hall of Reality
Paige, Tamara and Marz get the inside scoop on their top guys in The Hall of Reality, the women all send a man home, and the remaining guys create dream dates.
10/03/2023
