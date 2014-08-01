The Real World
Ex-Plosion
Season 29 E 5 • 02/05/2014
The arrival of the exes throws the house into chaos, as the roommates must decide whether to continue with their new relationships or try to rekindle their old ones.
More
Watching
Full Ep
24:55
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS1 • E8Becky Falls Into Troubled Love
The guys are jealous when the ladies jet off to Jamaica and visit a nude beach, Andre's band gives a radio interview, and Becky and Norman both make unexpected love connections.
07/09/1992
Full Ep
24:57
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS1 • E9Julie in a Homeless Shelter?
The roomies get political as they support Jerry Brown's bid for president and attend a pro-choice rally in Washington, D.C., and Julie bonds with Darlene, a young homeless woman.
07/16/1992
Full Ep
24:26
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS1 • E10He's So Ugly He's Cute!
Julie is frustrated by ongoing tensions in her family when her mother and brother visit NYC, Andre's mother attends his band's show, and a new four-legged friend arrives at the loft.
07/23/1992
Full Ep
24:44
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS1 • E11Julie Thinks Kevin Is Psycho!
An unwitnessed fight between Julie and Kevin divides the housemates, with no one sure whose version of events is the truth, and attempts to patch things up only lead to more animosity.
07/30/1992
Full Ep
24:27
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS1 • E12WWF Is in the House!
Reigndance gets creative with a low-budget music video, Heather is eager to secure a release date for her rap album, and two squabbling housemates finally reach their breaking points.
08/06/1992
Full Ep
23:52
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS1 • E13Goodbye to the Big Apple!
After 13 weeks together, the roommates reflect on what they've learned, the experience of being on camera and the new friends they've made as they all prepare to move out of the loft.
08/13/1992
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E1Excess Baggage
As the roommates arrive at their new home in San Francisco, sparks fly between some couples, and Jamie and Ashley start off on the wrong foot.
01/08/2014
Full Ep
41:07
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E2A Numbers Game
Arrows brings the house together to make peace, a love connection blooms between Jamie and Tom, and the roommates compare their sexual histories.
01/15/2014
Full Ep
41:14
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E3The Departure
Tensions boil over between Jenny and Cory, Jay receives devastating news from home, and Ashley reevaluates how her drunken behavior is affecting the house.
01/22/2014
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E4Ex-otic Encounters
Arrows hosts an erotic dinner to address the sexual tension in the house, the roommates head off on a boat trip, and everyone is put on high alert when the exes show up.
01/29/2014
Full Ep
41:16
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E5Ex-Plosion
The arrival of the exes throws the house into chaos, as the roommates must decide whether to continue with their new relationships or try to rekindle their old ones.
02/05/2014
Full Ep
40:46
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E6First Love Fools
Jenny embarrasses Brian with her drunken antics, and Tom reconsiders his relationship status with Jamie when it jeopardizes his friendship with Hailey.
02/19/2014
Full Ep
41:06
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E7The Test
Cory gets blindsided by shocking news from Lauren, Arrows struggles with online rumors, and the men and women split up for separate nights out.
02/26/2014
Full Ep
41:09
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E8Betrayed and Beatdown
The arguing between Brian and Jenny becomes unbearably toxic, Jay is stunned when Jamie reveals Jenna has been harboring insecurities, and Tom can't move on from Hailey's transgressions.
03/05/2014
Full Ep
41:09
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E9Indecent Ex-posure
A rift forms between Jay and Jenna when an incriminating video pops up, the house becomes increasingly divided between the OGs and the exes, and Hailey's unhealthy attitude turns violent.
03/12/2014
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E10Burned to Ashes
Tom's twin brother comes to visit, Jenna makes a decision about her relationship with Jay, and Jenny plays dangerous mind games with Brian.
03/19/2014
Full Ep
41:06
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E11It's Go Go Time
Arrows shows off their filmmaking chops, Jenny's new job doesn't sit well with Brian, and a night at the club ends in a backseat brawl.
03/26/2014
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E12The Ex-odus
As the roommates prepare to head back home, Brian flies into an uncontrollable rage, Jamie and Tom discuss their future, and Arrows again tries to make peace in the house.
04/02/2014
Full Ep
40:06
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E13Reunion
The cast reunites and sits down with Nessa to discuss which couples are still together, what everyone really thought of Hurricane Ashley and what happened to the roommates who left early.
04/03/2014
Full Ep
45:33
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E1Skeleton Keys
Seven perfect strangers meet up in the middle of Chicago, where wasted and frustrated roommates zero in on new roommate Madison, and early hookups create sexual tension.
12/16/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016