The Real World
S29 • E1
Excess BaggageAs the roommates arrive at their new home in San Francisco, sparks fly between some couples, and Jamie and Ashley start off on the wrong foot.01/08/2014
S29 • E2
A Numbers GameArrows brings the house together to make peace, a love connection blooms between Jamie and Tom, and the roommates compare their sexual histories.01/15/2014
S29 • E3
The DepartureTensions boil over between Jenny and Cory, Jay receives devastating news from home, and Ashley reevaluates how her drunken behavior is affecting the house.01/22/2014
S29 • E4
Ex-otic EncountersArrows hosts an erotic dinner to address the sexual tension in the house, the roommates head off on a boat trip, and everyone is put on high alert when the exes show up.01/29/2014
S29 • E5
Ex-PlosionThe arrival of the exes throws the house into chaos, as the roommates must decide whether to continue with their new relationships or try to rekindle their old ones.02/05/2014
S29 • E6
First Love FoolsJenny embarrasses Brian with her drunken antics, and Tom reconsiders his relationship status with Jamie when it jeopardizes his friendship with Hailey.02/19/2014
S29 • E7
The TestCory gets blindsided by shocking news from Lauren, Arrows struggles with online rumors, and the men and women split up for separate nights out.02/26/2014
S29 • E8
Betrayed and BeatdownThe arguing between Brian and Jenny becomes unbearably toxic, Jay is stunned when Jamie reveals Jenna has been harboring insecurities, and Tom can't move on from Hailey's transgressions.03/05/2014
S29 • E9
Indecent Ex-posureA rift forms between Jay and Jenna when an incriminating video pops up, the house becomes increasingly divided between the OGs and the exes, and Hailey's unhealthy attitude turns violent.03/12/2014
S29 • E10
Burned to AshesTom's twin brother comes to visit, Jenna makes a decision about her relationship with Jay, and Jenny plays dangerous mind games with Brian.03/19/2014