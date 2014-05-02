The Real World
Love and Other Drugs
Season 30 E 2 • 12/23/2014
Conflict with Madison causes her to open up about her dark past, tensions rise when Violetta hears an old enemy may be coming, and Bruno plays the field under Sylvia's nose.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:16
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E5Ex-Plosion
The arrival of the exes throws the house into chaos, as the roommates must decide whether to continue with their new relationships or try to rekindle their old ones.
02/05/2014
Full Ep
40:46
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E6First Love Fools
Jenny embarrasses Brian with her drunken antics, and Tom reconsiders his relationship status with Jamie when it jeopardizes his friendship with Hailey.
02/19/2014
Full Ep
41:06
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E7The Test
Cory gets blindsided by shocking news from Lauren, Arrows struggles with online rumors, and the men and women split up for separate nights out.
02/26/2014
Full Ep
41:09
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E8Betrayed and Beatdown
The arguing between Brian and Jenny becomes unbearably toxic, Jay is stunned when Jamie reveals Jenna has been harboring insecurities, and Tom can't move on from Hailey's transgressions.
03/05/2014
Full Ep
41:09
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E9Indecent Ex-posure
A rift forms between Jay and Jenna when an incriminating video pops up, the house becomes increasingly divided between the OGs and the exes, and Hailey's unhealthy attitude turns violent.
03/12/2014
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E10Burned to Ashes
Tom's twin brother comes to visit, Jenna makes a decision about her relationship with Jay, and Jenny plays dangerous mind games with Brian.
03/19/2014
Full Ep
41:06
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E11It's Go Go Time
Arrows shows off their filmmaking chops, Jenny's new job doesn't sit well with Brian, and a night at the club ends in a backseat brawl.
03/26/2014
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E12The Ex-odus
As the roommates prepare to head back home, Brian flies into an uncontrollable rage, Jamie and Tom discuss their future, and Arrows again tries to make peace in the house.
04/02/2014
Full Ep
40:06
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS29 • E13Reunion
The cast reunites and sits down with Nessa to discuss which couples are still together, what everyone really thought of Hurricane Ashley and what happened to the roommates who left early.
04/03/2014
Full Ep
45:33
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E1Skeleton Keys
Seven perfect strangers meet up in the middle of Chicago, where wasted and frustrated roommates zero in on new roommate Madison, and early hookups create sexual tension.
12/16/2014
Full Ep
39:03
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E2Love and Other Drugs
Conflict with Madison causes her to open up about her dark past, tensions rise when Violetta hears an old enemy may be coming, and Bruno plays the field under Sylvia's nose.
12/23/2014
Full Ep
40:38
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E3Three Way
Nicole and the guys form a wolf pack on the lookout for ladies, Madison learns scandalous news about Tony's home life, and Jason opens up after a clash in the house.
12/30/2014
Full Ep
39:57
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E4Blast from the Past
A financial spat turns into chaos for Tony and Sylvia, the first skeleton puts the roommates on high alert about who's next, and Violetta goes on the warpath to remove the new guest.
01/06/2015
Full Ep
40:50
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E5Dirty Laundry
Madison stirs up trouble by befriending the first skeleton, Alicia's presence in the house leads to a confrontation with Sylvia, and Tony and Madison find romance might be in the air again.
01/12/2015
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E6A Royal Nightmare
Tony deals with the princess and the queen when two of his exes join fray, Madison finds herself in the center of a love triangle, and the roommates struggle to live with the Tony tension.
01/20/2015
Full Ep
40:41
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E7All the King's Women
Tony tries to have his cake and eat it too with his love triangle, Jason makes an attempt to romance Sylvia, and an argument between Violetta and Madison comes to blows.
01/27/2015
Full Ep
40:46
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E8Sarasota's Finest
The house is taken by surprise when two skeletons arrive at the same time, Violetta is forced to reveal her deepest struggle, and Tony can't seem to resist temptation.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:49
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E9Where's the Beef?
Two new visitors arrive to shake things up for Nicole, Bruno's temper flares in a way that puts his roommates on edge, and the next skeleton arrives to throw gas on the fire.
02/10/2015
Full Ep
40:47
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E10Brother in Arms
An estranged skeleton arrives to bring back a painful memory, Tony's brother makes an unexpected love connection when he drops in, and Bruno's anger problems reach scary new heights.
02/17/2015
Full Ep
40:46
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E11Breaking Mad
Madison gets a visitor who forces her to confront her darker days, Tony works on finally making a commitment, and Jason gets a huge surprise when he calls a friend from home.
02/24/2015
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016