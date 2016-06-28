Ghosting, The L-Word, Masculinity
Season 1 E 1 • 06/28/2016
The cast faces off on Ghosting, Masculinity, and what it means to say I Love You. Also, Lil Duval ghosts on his new relationship.
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E1
Ghosting, The L-Word, Masculinity
The cast faces off on Ghosting, Masculinity, and what it means to say I Love You. Also, Lil Duval ghosts on his new relationship.
06/28/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E3
Social Media, Attraction and Success
Things heat up as the Code Crew spills on Social Media, Attraction, and success. Plus we catch a glimpse of what life would be like if we talked IRL then way we do online.
07/12/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E4
Porn, Apologizing, Binge Dating
Things get steamy as our cast talk about Porn, Apologizing, and Binge Dating. Plus, Damien Lemon is here to help you find the perfect porn in his debut as The Porn Sommelier.
07/19/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E5
Cheating, Being Happy, Underwear
Our cast gets cheeky as they joke about Underwear, Being Happy and Cheating. Also, what happens when a guy actually picks up the phone to call?
07/26/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E6
Better Sex, Proposing, Sweating
The cast dishes on two things that go hand in hand- Sweating and Proposing. Also, can you achieve Better Sex? Shalyah and Schulz star in a romantic comedy about Cat Calling.
08/02/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E7
Online Outrage, Excuses, Making Out
Two of our favorite things to do: Making Out and Making Excuses. Plus, our cast rants about Online Outrage.
08/09/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E9
Taking Things to the Next Level, Being Alone, Peeing
The cast share their thoughts on Peeing, Taking Things to the Next Level and Being Alone. Also, Dave Ebert welcomes guests to the Double Standard Hotel.
08/16/2016
