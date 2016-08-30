Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E10
Cuffing Season, Patience, BonersNo subject is too hard for our cast to debate. We're talking Boners, Patience and how to survive Cuffing Season. Also, a look at what the world will be like if Hillary Clinton is our next president.08/30/2016
S1 • E9
Taking Things to the Next Level, Being Alone, PeeingThe cast share their thoughts on Peeing, Taking Things to the Next Level and Being Alone. Also, Dave Ebert welcomes guests to the Double Standard Hotel.08/16/2016
S1 • E7
Online Outrage, Excuses, Making OutTwo of our favorite things to do: Making Out and Making Excuses. Plus, our cast rants about Online Outrage.08/09/2016
S1 • E6
Better Sex, Proposing, SweatingThe cast dishes on two things that go hand in hand- Sweating and Proposing. Also, can you achieve Better Sex? Shalyah and Schulz star in a romantic comedy about Cat Calling.08/02/2016
S1 • E5
Cheating, Being Happy, UnderwearOur cast gets cheeky as they joke about Underwear, Being Happy and Cheating. Also, what happens when a guy actually picks up the phone to call?07/26/2016
S1 • E4
Porn, Apologizing, Binge DatingThings get steamy as our cast talk about Porn, Apologizing, and Binge Dating. Plus, Damien Lemon is here to help you find the perfect porn in his debut as The Porn Sommelier.07/19/2016
S1 • E3
Social Media, Attraction and SuccessThings heat up as the Code Crew spills on Social Media, Attraction, and success. Plus we catch a glimpse of what life would be like if we talked IRL then way we do online.07/12/2016
S1 • E1
Ghosting, The L-Word, MasculinityThe cast faces off on Ghosting, Masculinity, and what it means to say I Love You. Also, Lil Duval ghosts on his new relationship.06/28/2016
Cast
Dave Ebert
Cast Member
Dave Ebert is an actor, comedian, writer, illustrator, freestyle rapper, and guy. He received his BFA in Acting from SUNY Fredonia in '09 and has been working in New York ever since. He performs live at the Upright Citizens Brigade with the Maude Sketch team One Idiot. You can also see him perform not live in his web series "Shane and Dave."
Akaash Singh
Cast Member
An Indian born and raised in Texas, Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand up comedian who is quickly working his way up to becoming a household name. His comedy is driven by cultural differences, an intense pride in his upbringing, and a desire to challenge the audience. His first spotlight came on MTV for their New Year's Bash in 2011, where he poked fun at the year's biggest pop culture stories alongside the cast of "The Jersey Shore". MTV Desi then piloted him in "The Desi Weekly" in 2012, and in 2013, he was on the hit show "Failosophy". He was also on Fuse TV's highest rated show "Video on Trial", and he can currently be seen on "The Bracket" on the MSG Channel, as well as "Writer's Block", a web series on MTV Desi, which he wrote and created. This year, he can be seen on the HBO show "The Leftovers", and of course, "Wild N' Out" on MTV2. Akaash is also a writer on multiple shows in the MTV Family, including "The Hook Up", as well as two MTV2 shows: "Jobs That Don't Suck" and the acclaimed "Charlamagne and Friends" talk show. Akaash is respected for his relentless, thought-provoking brand of humor that catapults and energizes audiences who are left in laughter from the fearless honestly and his gripping stage presence.
Andrew Schulz
Cast Member
Native New Yorker Andrew Schulz likes laughs. Real, hard laughs. Known for his hilariously edgy, street-smart, and unapologetic comedy he was hand-picked by IFC to be the lead in “Benders,” a comedy set in the world of amateur hockey players. The show is produced by Denis Leary and Jim Serpicoand premiered in October of this year. Andrew is also well known from his extensive work at MTV and MTV2. He has starred in numerous shows for the networks (at one point up to five airing simultaneously) that include the hugely successful “Guy Code” and “Girl Code” franchises (as well as spinoff “Guy Court”), the dating show “The Hook Up,” and “Jobs That Don’t Suck”; the latter two were developed specifically for Andrew to star in. Schulz’s other credits from the network include “Hip Hop Squares,” “Epic Fail,” “Wild N’ Out” as well as appearances at the VMA’s, MTV Movie Awards, as the host of MTV’s Spring Break and as the host of the European Movie Awards in 2012. He currently appears on “Uncommon Sense” for the network. Andrew and his Guy Code co-star, Charlemagne the God, created The Brilliant Idiots, a podcast that has been ranked #1 on iTunes Comedy Chart and averages over 150k listeners per episode. The two are currently touring the podcast as a live event and selling out shows across the country. As a standup comedian, Andrew has established himself as a fixture in New York’s comedy circuit. He regularly performs at The Comedy Cellar, Stand Up NY, The Comic Strip Live, Eastville Comedy Club, and Caroline’s. He is also a national headliner, touring the US and internationally to the top clubs, colleges and theaters. He’s performed in festivals such as Just For Laughs in Montreal, Hoboken Comedy Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. Schulz’s other TV credits include Vh1’s “The Morning Buzz,” Fox News’ “Red Eye,” and NBC’s “Last Call With Carson Daily.” Schulz was also deemed “one of the top five up-and-coming artists on Twitter.” Schulz currently resides in New York City.
Annie Lederman
Cast Member
Annie Lederman is a talented comedian known for her hilarious regular panel appearances on 'Chelsea Lately' and as a cast member of MTV’s 'Girl Code.' She has recently appeared on @MIDNIGHT, featured on 'The Soup Investigates,' and performed on the first season of 'Adam Devine's House Party.' She regularly tours with the likes of Jim Norton and Marc Maron.
Awkwafina
Cast Member
Awkwafina is an up and coming rapper from Queens, New York. Her music videos, from her first EP, 'Yellow Ranger,' has gotten close to 10 million views on Youtube, most notable of them are “My V@g” and “NYC Bitche$.” She is also a hilarious and talented performer who doesn’t take herself too seriously. You can find her on the next season of 'Girl Code' for MTV and on her online talk show, 'Tawk,' for the Youtube channel: Astronauts Wanted. She will next be participating in Tenacious D’s comedy and music festival, Festival Supreme, in Los Angeles.
Carly Aquilino
Cast Member
Carly Aquilino is a stand-up comedian described by audience members as "funny" and by her father as "a huge mistake". As a New York native, Carly first stepped on stage at Gotham Comedy Club and has since been quickly rising in the comedy scene, performing at the most popular clubs in New York. Carly's hobbies are telling jokes and checking Facebook to make sure the people that made fun of her in high school got fat. Carly feels proud of having her stand up featured on Sirius XM radio and is especially proud that she once made her grandma Marilyn laugh so hard that her teeth fell out.
Charlamagne Tha God
Cast Member
Growing up Lenard McKelvey in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Charlamagne Tha God was just another kid dreaming of a better life, yet inevitably falling prey to the allure of the streets. He stumbled upon his calling in the late 90s and within five years, was one of the best known voices in South Carolina. While on the air in Columbia, he drew attention to the local show he hosted on Hot 103.9 (WHXT-FM) by distributing his controversial interviews and skits online. His irreverent interview style got the attention of Wendy Williams, who rebroadcast his interviews on her popular syndicated radio show, The Wendy Williams Experience. Working with Williams not only introduced Charlamagne to a new audience, it strengthened the voice that has defined Charlamagne's career, a voice he now uses to reach audiences in print, television and radio. With his work as a public figure, a record industry executive and an entrepreneur, which has drawn accolades and media coverage from Fox 5 New York, XXL Magazine, and appearances on BET, VH1, and MTV, Charlamagne has never lost sight of the fact that the primary purpose for his success is to better the lives of others. Today, he executes that purpose through his non-profit, Third Eye Awareness.
Chris Distefano
Cast Member
Described as a high energy comic, Chris Distefano acts out a variety of characters derived from his life.Chris has worked at all of the top comedy clubs across NYC including Gotham Comedy Club, Carolines on Broadway, and The Comic Strip. Chris still lives in Brooklyn, NY with his mom (punch line). Chris has a Bachelors degree in Psychology to impress his mom's friends, and a Doctorate in Physical Therapy to impress his mom's friends' moms. That kind of thinking got him on the SNY network as the host of the 2010 Fencing Masters. It also got him all the way to the Elite 8 of the 2011 and 2012 March Madness Comedy Competition at the world famous Carolines on Broadway. Chris also was selected to headline Carolines' Breakout Artist Series and was selected as a finalist in the 2011 NY Comedy Festival. Chris has been heard on Sirius XM radio and his left elbow was featured on a National Subway Commercial.
Damien Lemon
Cast Member
Damien has been featured on MTV 2's Hip Hop Squares and performed stand-up on Russell Simmons: The Ruckus on Comedy Central. He will also appear in the upcoming film The Amazing Spiderman on SONY Pictures Entertainment. His comedy career began from his seat in the back of public school classrooms over 20 years ago and continued at his college alma mater, Clark Atlanta University, where he fine-tuned his ability to make people laugh until they cough and choke. He has rapidly built a name for himself on the New York City comedy circuit and beyond. On stage, his material comes from everywhere and nowhere, from fornicating politicians driving up sex prices to the "Stop BCC'N!" campaign, and is delivered with a flair that can best be described as an all-inclusive bug-out session.
Jamie Lee
Cast Member
is an iced coffee drinkin', unapologetic lover of cliche girl sh*t - ranging from Dr.Pepper lip gloss to diamonds. She recently performed stand-up comedy on "Conan," and was named one of the country's "Top 10 Up-And-Coming Comedians To Watch" by The Splitsider. Jamie can also be seen on other MTV shows including "Failosophy," and the upcoming season of "Money From Strangers." Lastly, she loves Twitter. In fact, Huffington Post does too, and named her one of the "Top 18 Women You Should Follow," so do it! @TheJamieLee. For more info on J to the L, visit jamieleecomedy.com!
Jon Gabrus
Cast Member
Host Jon Gabrus is an actor, writer and longtime improviser at the UCB theatre. Some more of Jon's recent credits include "Guy Code," "Guy Court" and "Wild 'N Out" on MTV2, "The Substitute" on MTV, "Happy Endings," "Big Lake," "30 Rock" and "Friends with Benefits." He has written for shows on Comedy Central, Spike and MTV. Jon is an Internet sensation and can be found in videos on Funny or Die and CollegeHumor, among many others.
Lil Duval
Cast Member
Witty and versatile comedic genius Roland "Lil Duval" Powell shines on MTV2 as the host of the network's hit series "Ain't That America," the highly successful show which dishes on the staples of American life by sharing viral videos accompanied by hilariously blunt and candid analysis discussed by a celebrity panel. Powell concludes each episode by crowning the "American Hero" of the week, which is typically the video that is most outrageous. The record shattering program returns to air for the second season with new episodes on January 15th. Additionally, Powell stars in the highly popular MTV2 series' Guy Code and Guy Court. A self-proclaimed ambassador of his hometown, Jacksonville, Florida, Powell adopted the stage name "Lil Duval" to pay homage to his hometown of Duval County, FL. He began his career in comedy by participating at pep rallies in high school and local variety shows. It was during this time Duval realized he possessed the natural gift to make others laugh. After watching actor/comedian Chris Tucker on Def Comedy Jam, he knew he was ready to take on the comedy world. After a successful performance at a 2001 Oakland comedy competition, Powell was personally asked by Cedric the Entertainer's road manager to join the national Budweiser tour, appearing in Cedric the Entertainer: Starting Lineup, a live stage recording at the Biloxi Casino in Mississippi. It was there that Powell coined his signature routine "Stalker's Anthem," set to Music Soulchild's "Just Friends." In 2003, he released his underground comedy DVD Dat Boy Funny, which featured several appearances from up and coming comedians accompanied by hilarious skits mocking pop culture. Two years later, he released his second DVD, Put Your Hands On Me. In 2007, Powell began appearing regularly at Atlanta's legendary Uptown Comedy Club where he kept the laughs coming to sold out audiences at every performance. He also appeared in the Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam Annual Comedy Jam in 2012 among a line of top tier comedians.
Matteo Lane
Cast Member
Matteo Lane is a New York-based comedian, originally from Chicago. Before starting stand up, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and Opera singer. After realizing that he wasn’t going to become Maria Callas, Matteo began telling jokes to strangers in dark rooms. Matteo has performed in the Montreal Laughs Festival, on Comedy Central and has been heard on SiriusXM radio.
Nessa
Cast Member
Most notable for her honest Girl Code advice, she has a decade of working in radio under her belt. She’s currently the radio host on New York’s legendary HOT97, on the prime time 3-7PM slot Monday thru Friday. And also has a nationally syndicated radio show also heard in San Francisco as well as other markets. Nessa has parlayed her radio success into a TV career as a full time member of the MTV family. Using her always spontaneous quick wit and pop culture knowledge you can catch her on a number of shows on MTV including the flagship Girl Code. Other shows include The Real World, Road Rules Challenge, Teen Mom and Snooki and J Woww After Shows and hosting The Woodie Awards at the SXSW Music Conference as well as red carpet interviews at the MTV Video Music Awards. Nessa is one of the nations pre-eminent pop culture hosts, with a strong following on national TV, radio, and digital platforms. Nessa is proud to be an influential female voice in what traditionally has been a male dominated media market. Catch her hosting one of your favorite shows and listen to her radio show on HOT97.
Nicole Byer
Cast Member
Nicole Byer is the breakout of MTV’s hit show, GIRL CODE, and now regularly appears all over the network. She has appeared on Netflix’s Lady Dynamite, NBC’s 30 Rock and is Starring/Co-Hosting Fox’s new Saturday Night Sketch Comedy Series produced by Lonely Island. Her web series (With Shasheer Samata/SNL) Pursuit of Sexiness has received national attention. Nicole is gearing up to produce and star in her own scripted comedy series on MTV.
Shalyah Evans
Cast Member
Actress and Comedian Shalyah Evans was born and raised in Napa CA. She found her love of performing young, and eventually she moved to Los Angeles at to study at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. There she continued her performing journey in the parades and shows at The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA. A few years later, looking for a change of scenery, no tiaras and a lot less driving, Shalyah moved to New York City, where she currently resides. A comedy nerd thru and thru, she is a house performer at the famous Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, performing weekly improv and sketch shows with her teams "The Regulars" and "Legs For Days". You can also catch her all over the web, making sillies.
Tanisha Long
Cast Member
Tanisha Long is West Philadelphia born and raised. In her Mom's apartment is where she spent most of her days (seriously). She moved to NYC in 2006 to study acting at HB Studio where she discovered that she was completely obsessed with being a weirdo and making people laugh. She then began to study improv at UCB, The PIT, The Philly Improv Theater and Michael Howard Studio. She has most recently done work for Comedy Central, MTV, Teen Nick, VH1, Fuse TV and College Humor.