Guy Code vs. Girl Code

Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Creepy, Feelings, ArguingSeason 1 E 8 • 08/16/2016
We’re getting sappy! Our cast talk about their Feelings and Arguing. Plus, what does it mean to be Creepy? Schulz and Akaash take on Carly and Annie in a cooking competition.
Watching
Full Ep
20:26
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 • E1Ghosting, The L-Word, Masculinity
The cast faces off on Ghosting, Masculinity, and what it means to say I Love You. Also, Lil Duval ghosts on his new relationship.
06/28/2016
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 • E2Being Horny, Selfies, Fame
Things heat up as the Code Crew spills on Being Horny, Fame, and the art of taking Selfies. Plus cast members put commitment to the test as they learn a high wire act.
07/05/2016
Full Ep
20:02
Sign in to Watch
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 • E3Social Media, Attraction and Success
Things heat up as the Code Crew spills on Social Media, Attraction, and success. Plus we catch a glimpse of what life would be like if we talked IRL then way we do online.
07/12/2016
Full Ep
20:23
Sign in to Watch
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 • E4Porn, Apologizing, Binge Dating
Things get steamy as our cast talk about Porn, Apologizing, and Binge Dating. Plus, Damien Lemon is here to help you find the perfect porn in his debut as The Porn Sommelier.
07/19/2016
Full Ep
20:16
Sign in to Watch
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 • E5Cheating, Being Happy, Underwear
Our cast gets cheeky as they joke about Underwear, Being Happy and Cheating. Also, what happens when a guy actually picks up the phone to call?
07/26/2016
Full Ep
20:16
Sign in to Watch
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 • E6Better Sex, Proposing, Sweating
The cast dishes on two things that go hand in hand- Sweating and Proposing. Also, can you achieve Better Sex? Shalyah and Schulz star in a romantic comedy about Cat Calling.
08/02/2016
Full Ep
20:19
Sign in to Watch
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 • E7Online Outrage, Excuses, Making Out
Two of our favorite things to do: Making Out and Making Excuses. Plus, our cast rants about Online Outrage.
08/09/2016
Full Ep
20:11
Sign in to Watch
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 • E8Creepy, Feelings, Arguing
We’re getting sappy! Our cast talk about their Feelings and Arguing. Plus, what does it mean to be Creepy? Schulz and Akaash take on Carly and Annie in a cooking competition.
08/16/2016
Full Ep
20:09
Sign in to Watch
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 • E9Taking Things to the Next Level, Being Alone, Peeing
The cast share their thoughts on Peeing, Taking Things to the Next Level and Being Alone. Also, Dave Ebert welcomes guests to the Double Standard Hotel.
08/23/2016
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
MTV CribsS18 MTV's Cribs Returns with Big Guests and Bigger Houses
Cribs is back August 11 at 9:30/8:30c to show how celebrities like Rick Ross, Scott Disick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Martha Stewart and more really live.
07/23/2021
Trailer
01:30
The ChallengeS37 The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies Is a Global Event
There will be major shifts of power and influence when 17 U.S. players face off against 17 international operatives on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, premiering August 11 at 8/7c.
07/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
See Us Unite for ChangeRise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019