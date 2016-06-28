Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Porn, Apologizing, Binge Dating
Season 1 E 4 • 07/19/2016
Things get steamy as our cast talk about Porn, Apologizing, and Binge Dating. Plus, Damien Lemon is here to help you find the perfect porn in his debut as The Porn Sommelier.
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E101
Ghosting, The L-Word, Masculinity
The cast faces off on Ghosting, Masculinity, and what it means to say I Love You. Also, Lil Duval ghosts on his new relationship.
06/28/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E2
Being Horny, Selfies, Fame
Things heat up as the Code Crew spills on Being Horny, Fame, and the art of taking Selfies. Plus cast members put commitment to the test as they learn a high wire act.
07/05/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E3
Social Media, Attraction and Success
Things heat up as the Code Crew spills on Social Media, Attraction, and success. Plus we catch a glimpse of what life would be like if we talked IRL then way we do online.
07/12/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E4
07/19/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E5
Cheating, Being Happy, Underwear
Our cast gets cheeky as they joke about Underwear, Being Happy and Cheating. Also, what happens when a guy actually picks up the phone to call?
07/26/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E6
Better Sex, Proposing, Sweating
The cast dishes on two things that go hand in hand- Sweating and Proposing. Also, can you achieve Better Sex? Shalyah and Schulz star in a romantic comedy about Cat Calling.
08/02/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E7
Online Outrage, Excuses, Making Out
Two of our favorite things to do: Making Out and Making Excuses. Plus, our cast rants about Online Outrage.
08/09/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl Code
S1 • E10
Cuffing Season, Patience, Boners
No subject is too hard for our cast to debate. We’re talking Boners, Patience and how to survive Cuffing Season. Also, a look at what the world will be like if Hillary Clinton is our next president.
08/30/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 E10
Quickies: Cuffing Season, Patience, Boners
Do we have selective patience? Catch this and more in this week's 'Quickies'!
08/31/2016
Guy Code vs. Girl CodeS1 E10
Bloopers
Not everyone's perfect! Check out some of the behind the scenes fun you didn't see!
08/31/2016
