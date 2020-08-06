Basic to Bougie
Nuts
Season 5 E 6 • 11/25/2020
Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are trying all kinds of nuts, and can you believe one of these is $40?!
S4 • E6Basic to BougieEgg Salad and Pastrami
Timothy and Big Baby brave the potential aftermath of an egg salad feast, then sing the praises of pastrami.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
10:43
S4 • E7Basic to BougieChicken Sandwich and Rainbow Food
Big Baby gets emotional as he and Timothy embark on a chicken sandwich tasting, then the pair scarfs down colorful bites that are ready for their close-up.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
11:29
S4 • E8Basic to BougieJerky and Bloody Marys
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine sample cured meats, then get boozy with three different takes on a classic brunch beverage.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:17
S4 • E9Basic to BougiePudding and Cheesecake
Timothy, Big Baby and Justina Valentine pun their way through a round of puddings while managing to save room for rich and creamy cheesecakes.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
13:11
S4 • E10Basic to BougieCurry and Daiquiris
Timothy and Big Baby muscle through a spicy course of curry, then go straight into vacation mode with a round of daiquiris.
06/08/2020
Full Ep
12:00
S5 • E1Basic to BougieBaby Food
Join Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand (with no drawers on) as they take on the mysterious world of baby food!
10/21/2020
Full Ep
12:05
S5 • E2Basic to BougiePB & J
Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand get comfortable working from home by having a little childhood favorite: Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches!
10/28/2020
Full Ep
10:57
S5 • E3Basic to BougieApocalyptic Food ft. Justina Valentine
Join Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu, Darren "Big Baby" Brand, and Justina Valentine tackle on 3 different foods to help them survive the apocalypse.
11/04/2020
Full Ep
09:03
S5 • E4Basic to BougieCrispy Rice Treats
Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are graced with a variety of crispy rice treats.
11/11/2020
Full Ep
08:49
S5 • E5Basic to BougieCanned Fish
Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand take a deep dive into 3 different kinds of canned fish.
11/18/2020
Full Ep
08:38
S5 • E6Basic to BougieNuts
Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are trying all kinds of nuts, and can you believe one of these is $40?!
11/25/2020
Full Ep
08:44
S5 • E7Basic to BougieBrownies
A brownie so good it sends Timothy "DeLaGhetto" Chantarangsu and Darren "Big Baby" Brand into a sugar rush!
12/02/2020
Full Ep
12:16
S5 • E8Basic to BougieMartinis ft. Justina Valentine
Justina Valentine is back and martinis are on the menu!
12/09/2020
Full Ep
14:05
S6 • E1Basic to BougieBreakfast Sandwiches and Ceviche
Tim, Justina and Darren take on the most important meal of the day and nosh on an array of breakfast sandwiches before Darren hypes himself up to overcome his fear of ceviche.
02/21/2022
Full Ep
11:04
S6 • E2Basic to BougieHam and Gummies
Tim and Darren give their honest reviews of international ham recipes including banh mis and croquettes before chowing down on gigantic gummies.
02/28/2022
Full Ep
12:22
S6 • E3Basic to BougieTea Sandwiches and Healthy Drinks
Tim and Darren bite into three different sandwiches -- including a vegan and Japanese fruit sandwich -- before sipping on bougie smoothies.
03/07/2022
Full Ep
13:32
S6 • E4Basic to BougieHand Pies and Crawfish
Tim, Darren and Justina ditch the silverware and dive into single-serve hand pies before sampling Cajun crawfish delicacies.
03/14/2022
Full Ep
15:21
S6 • E5Basic to BougieBanana Splits and Soup
Tim, Darren and Justina scream for ice cream with three spins on banana split sundaes before slurping down global soup selections -- including pig feet soup and turtle soup.
03/21/2022
Full Ep
15:05
S6 • E6Basic to BougieQuiche and Caramel
Tim and Darren's menu of the day includes cheesy quiches and caramel concoctions, from buffalo caramel popcorn to seven-layer caramel cake.
03/28/2022
Full Ep
17:14
S6 • E7Basic to BougieGelatin and Sangria
Tim, Darren and Justina get grossed out by gelatin and tipsy with sangria sorbet, boxed sangria and fruity non-alcoholic sangria.
04/04/2022
