Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss
Season 1 E 1 • 01/08/2019
Lindsay Lohan expands her namesake empire in Mykonos with the launch of Lohan Beach House, handpicking a team of nightlife professionals from the hottest clubs in the US for the summer season.
More
Watching
Full Ep
42:28
S1 • E1Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubLindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss
Lindsay Lohan expands her namesake empire in Mykonos with the launch of Lohan Beach House, handpicking a team of nightlife professionals from the hottest clubs in the US for the summer season.
01/08/2019
Full Ep
41:47
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E2Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubWhat Are Your Intentions?
Lindsay wants to know what the hosts' intentions are in working for her, Aristotle goes above and beyond for a VIP client, and Brent finds himself in hot water.
01/15/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E3Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubLohan Rules
The VIP hosts welcome Alesso to Lohan Beach House, Brent tries to win Sara back, and the arrival of a new ambassador shakes up the house.
01/22/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E4Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubLindsay Steps In
Lindsay and Panos must intervene when a night out for the VIP hosts ends with an altercation, and Alex's sexual frustration could lead to trouble back home.
01/29/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E5Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubLindsay’s Choice
Lindsay makes a decision about Jonitta and Gabi's altercation, an argument erupts over an ambassador's cleaning habits, and the arrival of two new VIP hosts causes friction.
02/04/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E6Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubCrossing Lindsay
Alex takes time off to visit his family, and when the VIP hosts are tasked with going out to promote the beach club, Lindsay is furious when she finds them partying instead.
02/11/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E7Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubLindsay Flips the Script
Lindsay makes a shocking choice, Sara and Brent's relationship status gets confusing, a VIP host tries to prove everyone wrong, and Kailah becomes frustrated.
02/18/2019
Full Ep
41:47
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E8Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubDo the Lilo
Lindsay's frustrations with one of the hosts reaches a breaking point during a surprise visit, and Mike's insecurities surface as he plans the beach house's Pride celebration.
02/25/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E9Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubLove, Loss and Lohan
Mike turns to Lindsay's longtime friend Nico Tortorella to discuss sexual fluidity, and the VIP hosts use a full moon ceremony to express their growing animosity toward Brent.
03/04/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E10Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubI Would Rather Be Anywhere but Here Right Now
Lindsay tries to boost morale by sending everyone out on a yacht for the day, Brent has a meltdown after Sara gets close to Billy, and Panos drops a bomb on the VIP hosts.
03/11/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:40
This Season of The Challenge Comes With a Big CatchThe Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionS39
Premiering October 25, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion gives 24 players who've never won a championship their shot at a title, but there's one major hurdle they need to clear.
09/29/2023
Trailer
00:30
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! Is BackHelp! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S2
Travis and Rahne are back to investigate more suspicious partners and expose the truth when new episodes of Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! return on Tuesday, October 24.
09/28/2023
Trailer
00:20
Get Ready for a New Era of The ChallengeThe Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionS39
Prepare to meet a new crop of competitors who are hungry to dethrone decorated game veterans on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, premiering Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c.
09/15/2023
Trailer
01:39
Lasting Love Is Put to the Test in The Eternal Memory
With 25 years together, Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora braves an ongoing battle with Alzheimer's alongside his wife Paulina Urrutia in the documentary film The Eternal Memory.
09/07/2023