Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay grew up in the public eye and, throughout her career, managed to win America's hearts. As a child star, we fell in love with her in movies such as "The Parent Trap" and "Freaky Friday," but she became a pop culture icon with her starring role in "Mean Girls." The list of accomplishments goes on and on, and although her career has been more than successful, she has definitely gone through her share of ups and downs throughout her life. Seeking to reinvent herself after a difficult period, Lindsay put her hard-partying ways behind her and found solace in the peace and beauty of Greece. While there, she channeled her energy into building a nightlife and entertainment empire. With two clubs already open, Lindsay has expanded her empire on the luxurious island of Mykonos with the launch of her new club Lohan Beach House, but she isn't doing it alone; she is bringing in a team of nightlife professionals from the United States to help promote the club, serve the clientele and assure the Lohan name is the first and last word of vacation luxury. When the lines between romance, friendship and work get blurred, the staff will quickly learn when it comes to Lindsay Lohan, the bar for excellence is high, the margin for error is slim, and job security is the ultimate fiction.