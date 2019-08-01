Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Lindsay’s Choice
Season 1 E 5 • 02/04/2019
Lindsay makes a decision about Jonitta and Gabi's altercation, an argument erupts over an ambassador's cleaning habits, and the arrival of two new VIP hosts causes friction.
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E1
Paradise Boss
Lindsay and Panos welcome the prospective VIP hosts to Lohan Beach House, but as they get to work, Lindsay has apprehensions about some of their intentions.
01/08/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E14
After Show
Lindsay sits down with Jonathan Bennett to discuss her first reaction to the VIP hosts, play a game of Fact or Fiction and Hired or Fired, and answer questions from fans.
01/08/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E15
Growing Up Lohan
Lindsay Lohan's siblings Aliana and Dakota look back at her best TV moments, including her many appearances on TRL, award show highlights and music videos.
01/12/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E2
What Are Your Intentions?
Lindsay wants to know what the hosts' intentions are in working for her, Aristotle goes above and beyond for a VIP client, and Brent finds himself in hot water.
01/15/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E3
Lohan Rules
The VIP hosts welcome Alesso to Lohan Beach House, Brent tries to win Sara back, and the arrival of a new ambassador shakes up the house.
01/22/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E4
Lindsay Steps In
Lindsay and Panos must intervene when a night out for the VIP hosts ends with an altercation, and Alex's sexual frustration could lead to trouble back home.
01/29/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E5
Lindsay’s Choice
02/04/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E6
Crossing Lindsay
Alex takes time off to visit his family, and when the VIP hosts are tasked with going out to promote the beach club, Lindsay is furious when she finds them partying instead.
02/11/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E7
Lindsay Flips the Script
Lindsay makes a shocking choice, Sara and Brent's relationship status gets confusing, a VIP host tries to prove everyone wrong, and Kailah becomes frustrated.
02/18/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E8
Do the Lilo
Lindsay's frustrations with one of the hosts reaches a breaking point during a surprise visit, and Mike's insecurities surface as he plans the beach house's Pride celebration.
02/25/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E9
Love, Loss and Lohan
Mike turns to Lindsay's longtime friend Nico Tortorella to discuss sexual fluidity, and the VIP hosts use a full moon ceremony to express their growing animosity toward Brent.
03/04/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E10
I Would Rather Be Anywhere but Here Right Now
Lindsay tries to boost morale by sending everyone out on a yacht for the day, Brent has a meltdown after Sara gets close to Billy, and Panos drops a bomb on the VIP hosts.
03/11/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E11
Mike Takes It Too Far
A night out threatens Billy's future with Sara, and Mike crosses the line when he tries to accommodate Lohan Beach House guests Nathan and Sophie from Geordie Shore.
03/18/2019
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
S1 • E12
Lindsay's Final Four
Mike faces the consequences for getting naked on the beach, Brent's gesture of goodwill leads to a fight with Kyle, and Lindsay winnows down the remaining hosts.
03/25/2019
