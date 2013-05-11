Awkward.
Touched by an Angel
Season 4 E 3 • 06/17/2014
Jenna juggles her new friends-with-benefits relationship with Matty and working on the school's new peer counseling group.
Awkward.S3 • E13Taking Sides
Jenna's friends and family seem less than supportive of her new relationship, and Sadie realizes she's intrigued by the eccentric Austin.
11/05/2013
Awkward.S3 • E14The Bad Seed
Jenna tries to enjoy the buzz of her new romance, but is distracted by feuds with her "Jenna-mies," and Sadie's mom breezes back into town with surprising news.
11/12/2013
Awkward.S3 • E15A Very Special Episode of Awkward
Sadie and Val write and direct a tragic after-school special about troubled teen "Jenny," whose real-life inspiration begins to resent her friends' not-so-subtle meddling.
11/26/2013
Awkward.S3 • E16Less Than Hero
Lacey and Val decide to stage an intervention for an increasingly rebellious Jenna, and Jake is frustrated by campaign manager Tamara.
11/26/2013
Awkward.S3 • E17The Campaign Fail
Jenna faces some unpleasant realities about her recent behavior and attempts to make amends, political rivals Tamara and Jake go head-to-head, and Lacey gets a new job.
11/26/2013
Awkward.S3 • E18Old Jenna
Jenna takes a new student under her wing in an effort to redeem herself, but earning back her friends' trust proves complicated, especially when Matty's first flame returns.
12/03/2013
Awkward.S3 • E19Karmic Relief
Prom season arrives as a determined Jenna fights to have Val reinstated as guidance counselor, Ming faces an old foe and a tough choice, and Lacey searches for her true purpose.
12/10/2013
Awkward.S3 • E20Who I Want to Be
Jenna gains insight from unexpected sources, including the carefrontation letter, Sadie and Ming each grapple with big realizations, and Matty is impressed by Bailey's loyalty.
12/17/2013
Awkward.S4 • E1No Woman Is An Island
Jenna gets a fresh start with the beginning of senior year, Sadie campaigns to lead the cheer squad, and Tamara hits a rough spot in her relationship.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E2Listen To This
It's rough stuff all around, as Jenna struggles to communicate with Matty and things get rocky between Tamara and Jake.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E4Sophomore Sluts
School Spirit Week gets mega intense as the seniors try to beat the sophomores, all while Jenna and Tamara figure things out in their love lives.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E5Overnight
Jenna and Tamara experience college life for the first time ahead of their admissions interviews, and Eva and Sadie compete for attention at a private party at Matty's.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E6Crowning Moments
Tensions boil over for Matty, while the school preps for the annual male beauty pageant and Jenna gets caught up in the chaos.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E7After Hours
In a plot to finally move on from Matty, Jenna sets him up with Eva for a group night out, but quickly finds she might not be totally over him.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E8Prison Breaks
After things go bust the night of the concert, Jenna and Tamara look elsewhere for fun, while Matty and Jake get stuck in jail after a run-in with the cops.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E9My Personal Statement
With the deadline for college applications right around the corner, Jenna keeps her eyes on the prize, but Eva schemes to throw everything out of whack.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E10Snow Job, Pt. 1
Jenna sets off for the school's senior ski trip to live her best life, but the drama that Eva brings along won't stop following her.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E11Snow Job, Pt. 2
The school ski trip drama comes to a head when Eva announces that she's pregnant with Matty's baby, while Jenna and Sadie expose her for who she really is.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E12Finals
Jenna shifts her focus from Matty and Eva onto schoolwork, but Eva finds new ways to work some drama into her life.
06/17/2014
