Snow Job, Pt. 1
Season 4 E 10 • 06/17/2014
Jenna sets off for the school's senior ski trip to live her best life, but the drama that Eva brings along won't stop following her.
Awkward.
S3 • E20
Who I Want to Be
Jenna gains insight from unexpected sources, including the carefrontation letter, Sadie and Ming each grapple with big realizations, and Matty is impressed by Bailey's loyalty.
12/17/2013
41:19
Awkward.
S4 • E1
No Woman Is An Island
Jenna gets a fresh start with the beginning of senior year, Sadie campaigns to lead the cheer squad, and Tamara hits a rough spot in her relationship.
06/17/2014
20:49
Awkward.
S4 • E2
Listen To This
It's rough stuff all around, as Jenna struggles to communicate with Matty and things get rocky between Tamara and Jake.
06/17/2014
20:42
Awkward.
S4 • E3
Touched by an Angel
Jenna juggles her new friends-with-benefits relationship with Matty and working on the school's new peer counseling group.
06/17/2014
20:49
Awkward.
S4 • E4
Sophomore Sluts
School Spirit Week gets mega intense as the seniors try to beat the sophomores, all while Jenna and Tamara figure things out in their love lives.
06/17/2014
20:49
Awkward.
S4 • E5
Overnight
Jenna and Tamara experience college life for the first time ahead of their admissions interviews, and Eva and Sadie compete for attention at a private party at Matty's.
06/17/2014
20:50
Awkward.
S4 • E6
Crowning Moments
Tensions boil over for Matty, while the school preps for the annual male beauty pageant and Jenna gets caught up in the chaos.
06/17/2014
20:49
Awkward.
S4 • E7
After Hours
In a plot to finally move on from Matty, Jenna sets him up with Eva for a group night out, but quickly finds she might not be totally over him.
06/17/2014
20:49
Awkward.
S4 • E8
Prison Breaks
After things go bust the night of the concert, Jenna and Tamara look elsewhere for fun, while Matty and Jake get stuck in jail after a run-in with the cops.
06/17/2014
20:49
Awkward.
S4 • E9
My Personal Statement
With the deadline for college applications right around the corner, Jenna keeps her eyes on the prize, but Eva schemes to throw everything out of whack.
06/17/2014
20:49
Awkward.
S4 • E10
Snow Job, Pt. 1
Jenna sets off for the school's senior ski trip to live her best life, but the drama that Eva brings along won't stop following her.
06/17/2014
20:51
Awkward.
S4 • E11
Snow Job, Pt. 2
The school ski trip drama comes to a head when Eva announces that she's pregnant with Matty's baby, while Jenna and Sadie expose her for who she really is.
06/17/2014
20:50
Awkward.
S4 • E12
Finals
Jenna shifts her focus from Matty and Eva onto schoolwork, but Eva finds new ways to work some drama into her life.
06/17/2014
20:51
Awkward.
S4 • E13
Auld Lang Party
Sadie transforms her aunt's humdrum New Year's Eve party into a massive rager, where Jenna and Matty form a special hookup pact that might not survive the night.
06/17/2014
20:51
Awkward.
S4 • E14
Welcome to Hell
Jenna copes with rejection when her SCU admission falls flat on its face, while she deals with the fact that her mysterious New Year's kiss goes to her school.
06/17/2014
20:50
Awkward.
S4 • E15
Bonfire of the Vanities
The annual senior bonfire is approaching, and Jenna and Tamara are caught in the middle of a colorful controversy when they find a hidden book where the guys rate all the girls in school.
06/17/2014
20:51
Awkward.
S4 • E16
#Drama
The Dude Database takes off at school in a big way, but Jenna and Tamara are more focused on new Owen-related drama between them.
06/17/2014
20:51
Awkward.
S4 • E17
The New Sex Deal
As the school reels from the Dude Database drama, Jenna makes amends for her mistake by making the Valentine's Day dance one to remember.
06/17/2014
20:50
Awkward.
S4 • E18
Girl Rules
Jenna competes with Matty's new girlfriend as they plan his surprise 18th birthday party, and Sadie and Tamara face off when Lissa is suspended and can't lead the cheerleading squad.
06/17/2014
20:51
Awkward.
S4 • E19
Over the Hump
Jenna has lots on her plate, between college admissions drama with her mom and the mess of whatever is going on between her and Matty.
06/17/2014
