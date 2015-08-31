MTV shows are now on Paramount+
Try Paramount+
Shows
16 and Pregnant
Catfish: The TV Show
The Challenge: Double Agents
Deliciousness
MTV Floribama Shore
The Hills: New Beginnings
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
Documentaries
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
Shows
16 and Pregnant
Catfish: The TV Show
The Challenge: Double Agents
Deliciousness
MTV Floribama Shore
The Hills: New Beginnings
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
Documentaries
TV Schedule
Watch Live TV
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
App
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
Awkward.
Menu
Awkward.
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 5
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
All Videos
Performance
Interview
01:35
Interview
S5
Cast Auditions and Behind the Scenes Moments
Ashley Rickards, Beau Mirchoff, Jillian Rose Reed and Molly Tarlov relive their stressful auditions and share a few other awkward moments from filming.
08/31/2015
03:58
Interview
S5
Senior Year Hacks
Beau Mirchoff, Greer Grammer, Brett Davern and Molly Tarlov advise high school seniors on everything from passing finals to making the most out of the summer after graduation.
09/01/2015
01:06
Performance
S5
Senior Year Song
As the characters head into their senior year, cast members Beau Mirchoff and Brett Davern musically reflect on what it took to get there.
09/02/2015
06:03
Interview
S5
College Advice
Ashley Rickards, Beau Mirchoff, Molly Tarlov and the rest of the cast offer guidance to their characters as they begin their post-high school lives.
09/03/2015
About Awkward.
Follow