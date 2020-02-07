MTV Revenge Prank
The Prank That Is Off-Key
Season 1 E 14 • 08/27/2020
Prime went viral after his girlfriend Kianna tricked him into finding another man's picture on her phone, so Pauly D helps him settle the score by preying on her issues with accountability.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E4The Prank with a Pig
Soko used an eight-foot albino Burmese python to prank his younger brother Sunny, so Sunny's tapped Vinny, fake Russian mobsters and a man-eating pig to get payback.
07/02/2020
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E5The Prank with the Sugar Daddy
Naja a.k.a. "the hood snack girl" from her mom's viral anesthesia video gets revenge by dropping out of college and moving in with a drug dealer sugar daddy.
07/09/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E6The Prank with the Tree of Truth
Shane's wife tricked him into thinking she had an STD, so he teams up with Vinny to arrange a marriage counseling session during which he drops an even bigger bombshell.
07/09/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E7The Prank with the Sunlord
After Grace's overprotective dad grilled her date through their doorbell camera, Vinny helps Grace even the score with a sketchy cult-inspired prank.
07/16/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E8The Prank with the Side Dish
Brian fell victim to a humiliating makeup prank, so he teams up with Pauly D to teach his boyfriend Jaylon that revenge is a dish best served by an intrusive waiter.
07/16/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E9The Prank with Grizzly
After getting pranked by her son, a single mom gets revenge by introducing him to her new boyfriend -- a boorish ex-con named Grizzly.
07/23/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E10The Prank That's NSFW
After Manni fell victim to his friend Robiii's lottery ticket prank, he teams up with Pauly D to trick Robiii into a job interview that goes from embarrassing to terrifying.
07/30/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E11The Prank from the Other Side
To scare away her mom's embarrassing online alter ego, Rita enlists Vinny's help to stage a fake psychic reading.
08/06/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E12The Prank with a Bang
After going viral from her daughter Kharisma's broken TV prank, Tonya teams up with Justina Valentine to give Kharisma a birthday surprise she will never forget.
08/13/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E13The Prank That's Six Feet Under
Jay pranked her girlfriend Precious by pretending to be on the phone with another woman, so Precious arranges a fake funeral for a secret ex-boyfriend.
08/20/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E14The Prank That Is Off-Key
Prime went viral after his girlfriend Kianna tricked him into finding another man's picture on her phone, so Pauly D helps him settle the score by preying on her issues with accountability.
08/27/2020
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E15The Prank with Piglet
After going viral from her boyfriend Saud's fake hickey prank, Julia bites back with the help of Vinny by targeting Saud's beloved pit bull, Piglet.
09/03/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E16The Prank That Hits the Jackpot
Britney pranked her brother Jay to get views on her vlog, so Pauly D helps Jay get payback with a fake lottery win and a mascot ready to mooch.
09/10/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E17The Prank That Gets Botched
Live-streamer Kailey gets payback on her dad for roasting her online by convincing him of two brand-new additions to the show.
01/07/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E18The Prank with Sprinkles on Top
Bella wants to get back at her boyfriend Dami's terrifying clown prank, so she and Pauly D arrange a less-than-delicious trip to the ice cream shop.
01/07/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E19The Prank with the Pom Poms
Tay was embarrassed by his best friend Willie's very public choking prank, so he teams with Vinny to plant a fake new girlfriend who is hell-bent on getting Willie to violate bro code.
01/14/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E20The Prank That Didn't Live Happily Ever After
After Rolling's girlfriend Konani faked a robbery, Justina Valentine helps Rolling get revenge with a marriage proposal that's far from perfect.
01/21/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E21The Prank with the Porcupine
Samiah wants to get even with her influencer mother, Chivon, after a humiliating confetti cannon prank, so she asks Pauly D to help her stage a royally messed-up relationship.
01/28/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E22The Prank with the Creepy Caller
Charissa was the victim of a brutal swimming pool prank, so Vinny helps her get even with her boyfriend Quan by staging a romantic getaway and posing as a stalker.
02/04/2021
Full Ep
21:40
Sign in to Watch
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E23The Prank That Works Out
After years of scare pranks, Andrea finally gets back at her husband Seth by giving him a grueling workout that will leave a lasting impression.
02/11/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016