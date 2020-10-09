Revenge Prank

DJ Pauly D

DJ Pauly D is recognized for his global musical talent as well as his reality-star status on MTV's iconic series "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." Throughout the years, he has pulled off some of the most epic and outrageous pranks, from sneaking Uncle Nino onstage during Vinny's Chippendales performance to the outside inside prank at their infamous Seaside Heights shore house. No one is safe when the prank war champion is out for revenge.