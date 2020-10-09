Revenge Prank
Pauly and Vinny are dishing out the ultimate payback. The guys team up with the target of a viral internet prank to unleash the most over-the-top pranks for some sweet revenge.
watch the latest episode

Playlists

Revenge Prank | Season 1 | Watch & React With DJ Pauly D And Vinny

6 Videos

Cast

DJ Pauly D

DJ Pauly D is recognized for his global musical talent as well as his reality-star status on MTV's iconic series "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." Throughout the years, he has pulled off some of the most epic and outrageous pranks, from sneaking Uncle Nino onstage during Vinny's Chippendales performance to the outside inside prank at their infamous Seaside Heights shore house. No one is safe when the prank war champion is out for revenge.

Vinny Guadagnino

Vinny may be one of the most beloved members of the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast, but he hasn't stopped involving himself in some epic prank wars over the years. Although he typically is Pauly's co-conspirator, he has been on the receiving end of many pranks, so he knows a thing or two about revenge.