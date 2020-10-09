Revenge Prank
Pauly and Vinny are dishing out the ultimate payback. The guys team up with the target of a viral internet prank to unleash the most over-the-top pranks for some sweet revenge.
S1 • E16
The Prank That Hits the Jackpot
Britney pranked her brother Jay to get views on her vlog, so Pauly D helps Jay get payback with a fake lottery win and a mascot ready to mooch.
S1 • E15
The Prank with Piglet
After going viral from her boyfriend Saud's fake hickey prank, Julia bites back with the help of Vinny by targeting Saud's beloved pit bull, Piglet.
S1 • E14
The Prank That Is Off-Key
Prime went viral after his girlfriend Kianna tricked him into finding another man's picture on her phone, so Pauly D helps him settle the score by preying on her issues with accountability.
S1 • E13
The Prank That's Six Feet Under
Jay pranked her girlfriend Precious by pretending to be on the phone with another woman, so Precious arranges a fake funeral for a secret ex-boyfriend.
S1 • E12
The Prank with a Bang
After going viral from her daughter Kharisma's broken TV prank, Tonya teams up with Justina Valentine to give Kharisma a birthday surprise she will never forget.
S1 • E11
The Prank from the Other Side
To scare away her mom's embarrassing online alter ego, Rita enlists Vinny's help to stage a fake psychic reading.
S1 • E10
The Prank That's NSFW
After Manni fell victim to his friend Robiii's lottery ticket prank, he teams up with Pauly D to trick Robiii into a job interview that goes from embarrassing to terrifying.
S1 • E9
The Prank with Grizzly
After getting pranked by her son, a single mom gets revenge by introducing him to her new boyfriend -- a boorish ex-con named Grizzly.
S1 • E8
The Prank with the Side Dish
Brian fell victim to a humiliating makeup prank, so he teams up with Pauly D to teach his boyfriend Jaylon that revenge is a dish best served by an intrusive waiter.
S1 • E7
The Prank with the Sunlord
After Grace's overprotective dad grilled her date through their doorbell camera, Vinny helps Grace even the score with a sketchy cult-inspired prank.
Cast
DJ Pauly D
DJ Pauly D is recognized for his global musical talent as well as his reality-star status on MTV's iconic series "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." Throughout the years, he has pulled off some of the most epic and outrageous pranks, from sneaking Uncle Nino onstage during Vinny's Chippendales performance to the outside inside prank at their infamous Seaside Heights shore house. No one is safe when the prank war champion is out for revenge.
Vinny Guadagnino
Vinny may be one of the most beloved members of the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast, but he hasn't stopped involving himself in some epic prank wars over the years. Although he typically is Pauly's co-conspirator, he has been on the receiving end of many pranks, so he knows a thing or two about revenge.