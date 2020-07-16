MTV Revenge Prank

The Prank That Gets Botched

Season 1 E 17 • 01/07/2021

Live-streamer Kailey gets payback on her dad for roasting her online by convincing him of two brand-new additions to the show.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E7
The Prank with the Sunlord

After Grace's overprotective dad grilled her date through their doorbell camera, Vinny helps Grace even the score with a sketchy cult-inspired prank.
07/16/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E8
The Prank with the Side Dish

Brian fell victim to a humiliating makeup prank, so he teams up with Pauly D to teach his boyfriend Jaylon that revenge is a dish best served by an intrusive waiter.
07/16/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E9
The Prank with Grizzly

After getting pranked by her son, a single mom gets revenge by introducing him to her new boyfriend -- a boorish ex-con named Grizzly.
07/23/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E10
The Prank That's NSFW

After Manni fell victim to his friend Robiii's lottery ticket prank, he teams up with Pauly D to trick Robiii into a job interview that goes from embarrassing to terrifying.
07/30/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E11
The Prank from the Other Side

To scare away her mom's embarrassing online alter ego, Rita enlists Vinny's help to stage a fake psychic reading.
08/06/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E12
The Prank with a Bang

After going viral from her daughter Kharisma's broken TV prank, Tonya teams up with Justina Valentine to give Kharisma a birthday surprise she will never forget.
08/13/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E13
The Prank That's Six Feet Under

Jay pranked her girlfriend Precious by pretending to be on the phone with another woman, so Precious arranges a fake funeral for a secret ex-boyfriend.
08/20/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E14
The Prank That Is Off-Key

Prime went viral after his girlfriend Kianna tricked him into finding another man's picture on her phone, so Pauly D helps him settle the score by preying on her issues with accountability.
08/27/2020
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E15
The Prank with Piglet

After going viral from her boyfriend Saud's fake hickey prank, Julia bites back with the help of Vinny by targeting Saud's beloved pit bull, Piglet.
09/03/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E16
The Prank That Hits the Jackpot

Britney pranked her brother Jay to get views on her vlog, so Pauly D helps Jay get payback with a fake lottery win and a mascot ready to mooch.
09/10/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E17
The Prank That Gets Botched

Live-streamer Kailey gets payback on her dad for roasting her online by convincing him of two brand-new additions to the show.
01/07/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E18
The Prank with Sprinkles on Top

Bella wants to get back at her boyfriend Dami's terrifying clown prank, so she and Pauly D arrange a less-than-delicious trip to the ice cream shop.
01/07/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E19
The Prank with the Pom Poms

Tay was embarrassed by his best friend Willie's very public choking prank, so he teams with Vinny to plant a fake new girlfriend who is hell-bent on getting Willie to violate bro code.
01/14/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E20
The Prank That Didn't Live Happily Ever After

After Rolling's girlfriend Konani faked a robbery, Justina Valentine helps Rolling get revenge with a marriage proposal that's far from perfect.
01/21/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E21
The Prank with the Porcupine

Samiah wants to get even with her influencer mother, Chivon, after a humiliating confetti cannon prank, so she asks Pauly D to help her stage a royally messed-up relationship.
01/28/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E22
The Prank with the Creepy Caller

Charissa was the victim of a brutal swimming pool prank, so Vinny helps her get even with her boyfriend Quan by staging a romantic getaway and posing as a stalker.
02/04/2021
Full Ep
21:40
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E23
The Prank That Works Out

After years of scare pranks, Andrea finally gets back at her husband Seth by giving him a grueling workout that will leave a lasting impression.
02/11/2021
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

MTV Revenge Prank
S1 • E24
The Prank That's a Snap

In the midst of a prank war, Brendon turns the tables on his girlfriend Maya, with the help of Justina Valentine, as he gets a little too cozy during a winter-themed photo shoot.
02/18/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Ex On The BeachS5
Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach

Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30

Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change

Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24

Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World

REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36

CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince

CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016
Promo
02:23

ASAP Ferg Weighs In On Prince’s Untimely Death

ASAP Ferg discusses his early memories of Prince, and his respect for Prince’s individuality.
04/21/2016