MTV Revenge Prank
Pauly and Vinny are dishing out the ultimate payback. The guys team up with the target of a viral internet prank to unleash the most over-the-top pranks for some sweet revenge.
S1 • E24
The Prank that's a SnapBrendon is on the losing side of a prank war with his girlfriend Maya, so Justina Valentine helps him get revenge with a flirty photoshoot featuring scantily clad models.02/18/2021
S1 • E23
The Prank That Works OutAndrea has been the target of her husband's scare pranks for years, so Vinny helps her get revenge by sending him to a fake personal training gig with a young, entitled client.02/11/2021
S1 • E20
The Prank with the Creepy CallerCharissa went viral after her boyfriend's brutal swimming pool prank, so Vinny helps her get even by staging a romantic getaway for the couple while posing as a stalker.02/04/2021
S1 • E20
The Prank That Didn't Live Happily Ever AfterRolling's girlfriend Konani pranked him into thinking she was robbed and beaten up, so Justina Valentine helps him get the last laugh with a fake proposal and chaotic wedding.01/21/2021
S1 • E19
The Prank with the Pom PomsWillie convinced his best friend Tay that he was choking in a crowded restaurant, so Vinny helps Tay pull off a scandalous stunt to put an end to their prank war once and for all.01/14/2021
S1 • E18
The Prank with Sprinkles on TopAfter being pranked by her boyfriend with an evil clown, Bella enlists Pauly D to devise the ultimate horror-themed revenge.01/07/2021
S1 • E17
The Prank That Gets BotchedKailey's dad embarrassed her during a livestream viewed by 20 million people, so she calls Vinny to stage a medical prank that triggers her dad's worst fears.01/07/2021
S1 • E16
The Prank That Hits the JackpotBritney pranked her brother Jay to get views on her vlog, so Pauly D helps Jay get payback with a fake lottery win and a mascot ready to mooch.09/10/2020
S1 • E15
The Prank with PigletAfter going viral from her boyfriend Saud's fake hickey prank, Julia bites back with the help of Vinny by targeting Saud's beloved pit bull, Piglet.09/03/2020
S1 • E14
The Prank That Is Off-KeyPrime went viral after his girlfriend Kianna tricked him into finding another man's picture on her phone, so Pauly D helps him settle the score by preying on her issues with accountability.08/27/2020
Cast
DJ Pauly D
DJ Pauly D is recognized for his global musical talent as well as his reality-star status on MTV's iconic series "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." Throughout the years, he has pulled off some of the most epic and outrageous pranks, from sneaking Uncle Nino onstage during Vinny's Chippendales performance to the outside inside prank at their infamous Seaside Heights shore house. No one is safe when the prank war champion is out for revenge.
Vinny Guadagnino
Vinny may be one of the most beloved members of the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast, but he hasn't stopped involving himself in some epic prank wars over the years. Although he typically is Pauly's co-conspirator, he has been on the receiving end of many pranks, so he knows a thing or two about revenge.