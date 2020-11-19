Deena and Angelina Reflect on the Fallout from Speechgate
Season 4 E 9 • 01/21/2021
After not speaking for almost a year, Angelina and Deena decide to move past the wedding speech that tore the ladies apart.
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E1
Jenni Reveals News About Zack
Jenni shows Vinny the recent upgrades at her house and gives a surprising update about where she now stands with Zack.
11/19/2020
03:27
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E2
Angelina Wants an Apology
Lauren, Mike and Vinny talk to Angelina about her reaction to Jenni, Deena and Nicole's speech on her wedding day, and how everyone can move on from the conflict.
11/19/2020
03:06
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E3
Deena Wants an Angelina-Free Pregnancy
After Deena tells the roommates that she wants to avoid stress while pregnant, the guys second-guess their idea to have Angelina crash the Las Vegas getaway.
11/30/2020
03:35
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E4
Ronnie Gets His Shot at Love
Ronnie nervously waits to meet the women his friends have arranged for him to date, and Vinny and Pauly rely on their hosting expertise to keep the event running smoothly.
12/04/2020
03:44
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E5
Ronnie Surprises Everyone
After going on blind dates with women his friends picked out for him, Ronnie proves that he has matured by making an unexpected decision at the end of the night.
12/10/2020
02:37
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E6
Angelina Comes in Hot
The guys try to rile Angelina to the point of exhaustion while Deena and her family explore the resort.
12/17/2020
03:25
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E7
Deena's Private Meeting Becomes Public
Deena's hallway meeting with Mike and Lauren to discuss Jenni's text gets recorded by hidden cameras and microphones, then Mike shares the conversation with the group chat.
01/07/2021
03:06
02:24
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E10
Is This Family Dinner a Recipe for Disaster?
Anything can happen when the guys arrange for Jenni and Angelina to sit at the same dinner table and face each other for the first time since Angelina's wedding.
01/28/2021
