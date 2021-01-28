Jersey Shore Family Vacation
thursdays 8/7c
THURSDAYS 8/7C
Surprises, tears and a few drunken blackouts between New Orleans, Las Vegas and New Jersey are in store as Nicole, Jenni, Ronnie, Vinny, Pauly, Mike, Deena and Angelina start a new chapter.
- Latest Episode41:51Sign in to Watch
S4 • E10
The Return of JWOWWEveryone is on edge when Jenni arrives in Las Vegas and agrees to a family dinner where she'll finally come face-to-face with Angelina.01/28/2021
- 41:50Sign in to Watch
S4 • E9
Somebody's Wifey's in TownNikki comes to dinner, Pauly gives Nikki a list of trigger words to avoid setting off Angelina and Deena, Vinny slips up, and Angelina and Deena finally talk after the wedding speech fiasco.01/21/2021
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S4 • E8
Attack of the Killer RaccoonsThe guys devise a plan to get Angelina and Deena to attend a family dinner with Nikki, but the women are hesitant to reunite.01/14/2021
- 41:34Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7
The TextAngelina and Deena question whether to come together on the trip, and Mike doesn't realize he's still on camera while trying to have a low-key text exchange with the guys.01/07/2021
- 42:41Sign in to Watch
S4 • E6
Jurassic AngelinaThe guys devise a backup plan to surprise Deena and an unconventional strategy for defusing Angelina's wrath, and Angelina gets pranked.12/17/2020
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5
Trouble Shot at LoveRonnie gets to know his dating show bachelorettes, Angelina gets a warning from her psychic grandmother, and the guys worry about how to tell Deena that Angelina's arrival is imminent.12/10/2020
- 41:51Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4
Single RonniePauly and Vinny develop a dating show to help Ronnie find a good role model for his daughter, and the guys reach into their bags of tricks to distract Deena before Angelina's arrival.12/03/2020
- 41:45Sign in to Watch
S4 • E3
The Double BookJenni experiences a medical mishap, Pauly rents a Las Vegas resort for the family's socially distanced vacation, and Deena shows up with Lauren and another surprise guest.11/26/2020
- 43:24Sign in to Watch
S4 • E2
Taken PaulyIn the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronnie moves to L. A., Pauly introduces his Double Shot at Love girlfriend Nikki, and Lauren gets involved in Jenni and Deena's conflict with Angelina.11/19/2020
- 43:07
S4 • E1
The MediationAngelina struggles to forgive the ladies after their cringe-worthy bridesmaid speeches, Mike and Lauren open up about their hopes to have a family, and Deena launches a clothing line.11/19/2020
Cast
Angelina Pivarnick
Cast Member
Angelina is still at odds with Jenni and Deena after their now-infamous bridesmaids speech at her wedding. She's ready to bury the hatchet, though, but only if they are. It's a vicious circle. Things with Chris are as they ever were. They bicker like crazy and make up before bedtime. Angelina is tired of lockdown and ready to start clubbing again as soon as it's safe. In the meantime, she's looking forward to the Family Vacation and a piña colada by the pool.
Deena Cortese
Cast Member
Deena is looking forward to the arrival of a new little meatball, and she can't wait to tell the others when they all get to Lake Las Vegas. What she doesn't know is the guys also invited Angelina in a last-ditch effort to reunite the family after "the speech heard round the world." All she wants is for no one to ever talk about the speech again. Ooops. Luckily, this is a family vacation, so Chris and CJ will be there for moral support.
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley
Cast Member
Jenni's back with 24, who's now 25. Wedding speech fallout still lingers, but as far as she's concerned, she never needs to see Angelina again, which is going to make the "Family Vacation" tricky. When Jenni schedules last-minute surgery right before the trip, no one knows if she's going to be able to make it anyway.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
Cast Member
"The Situation" is now "The Mediation." Mike has taken it upon himself to bring the girls back together and reunite the family so things can get back to normal and they can all have a nice vacation. He has his work cut out for him. On the bright side, Lauren is by his side, and the doctor has ordered daily "sexy time" as the two continue to try to make a little "Situation."
Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio
Cast Member
DJ Pauly D threw the roommates for a loop on Zoom when they realized he wasn't quarantining alone. World, meet "Taken Pauly." Love-struck and all, Pauly still wants to try to get the family together, so he rents out a whole resort and invites everyone to come -- husbands, wives, babies, Uncle Nino and his new love Nikki. Vacation Pauly D-style!