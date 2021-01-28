THURSDAYS 8/7C
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Surprises, tears and a few drunken blackouts between New Orleans, Las Vegas and New Jersey are in store as Nicole, Jenni, Ronnie, Vinny, Pauly, Mike, Deena and Angelina start a new chapter.
Angelina Pivarnick

Cast Member
Angelina is still at odds with Jenni and Deena after their now-infamous bridesmaids speech at her wedding. She's ready to bury the hatchet, though, but only if they are. It's a vicious circle. Things with Chris are as they ever were. They bicker like crazy and make up before bedtime. Angelina is tired of lockdown and ready to start clubbing again as soon as it's safe. In the meantime, she's looking forward to the Family Vacation and a piña colada by the pool.

Deena Cortese

Cast Member
Deena is looking forward to the arrival of a new little meatball, and she can't wait to tell the others when they all get to Lake Las Vegas. What she doesn't know is the guys also invited Angelina in a last-ditch effort to reunite the family after "the speech heard round the world." All she wants is for no one to ever talk about the speech again. Ooops. Luckily, this is a family vacation, so Chris and CJ will be there for moral support.

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley

Cast Member
Jenni's back with 24, who's now 25. Wedding speech fallout still lingers, but as far as she's concerned, she never needs to see Angelina again, which is going to make the "Family Vacation" tricky. When Jenni schedules last-minute surgery right before the trip, no one knows if she's going to be able to make it anyway.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Cast Member
"The Situation" is now "The Mediation." Mike has taken it upon himself to bring the girls back together and reunite the family so things can get back to normal and they can all have a nice vacation. He has his work cut out for him. On the bright side, Lauren is by his side, and the doctor has ordered daily "sexy time" as the two continue to try to make a little "Situation."

Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio

Cast Member
DJ Pauly D threw the roommates for a loop on Zoom when they realized he wasn't quarantining alone. World, meet "Taken Pauly." Love-struck and all, Pauly still wants to try to get the family together, so he rents out a whole resort and invites everyone to come -- husbands, wives, babies, Uncle Nino and his new love Nikki. Vacation Pauly D-style!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Cast Member
For the first time since we've known him, "Single Ronnie" is, in fact, single and happier than ever. He and Jenn have split for good, and Ronnie has moved to L.A. to start fresh, but Arianna is the apple of her father's eye, which means frequent trips to Vegas.

Vinny Guadagnino

Cast Member
The self-proclaimed Keto Guido is in his best shape ever (confident enough to challenge "The Situation" to an ab-off) and enjoying the single life. The best part of the "Family Vacation" for Vinny? Boys weekend!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Cast Member
Seasons 1-3 – Nicole might be a new mom of three, but there's always time for strippers, psychics and drag shows. Even motherhood can't keep a good meatball down.