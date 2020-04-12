Lauren and Mike Reveal Their Pregnancy News
Season 4 E 14 • 02/25/2021
The roomies are overjoyed when Lauren and Mike share the news that they're expecting a baby.
Highlight
03:35
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E4
Ronnie Gets His Shot at Love
Ronnie nervously waits to meet the women his friends have arranged for him to date, and Vinny and Pauly rely on their hosting expertise to keep the event running smoothly.
12/04/2020
Highlight
03:44
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E5
Ronnie Surprises Everyone
After going on blind dates with women his friends picked out for him, Ronnie proves that he has matured by making an unexpected decision at the end of the night.
12/10/2020
Highlight
02:37
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E6
Angelina Comes in Hot
The guys try to rile Angelina to the point of exhaustion while Deena and her family explore the resort.
12/17/2020
Highlight
03:25
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E7
Deena's Private Meeting Becomes Public
Deena's hallway meeting with Mike and Lauren to discuss Jenni's text gets recorded by hidden cameras and microphones, then Mike shares the conversation with the group chat.
01/07/2021
Highlight
03:06
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E9
Deena and Angelina Reflect on the Fallout from Speechgate
After not speaking for almost a year, Angelina and Deena decide to move past the wedding speech that tore the ladies apart.
01/21/2021
Highlight
02:24
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E10
Is This Family Dinner a Recipe for Disaster?
Anything can happen when the guys arrange for Jenni and Angelina to sit at the same dinner table and face each other for the first time since Angelina's wedding.
01/28/2021
Highlight
04:00
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E11
Can Dr. Drew Bring the Ladies Back Together?
Dr. Drew helps the guys figure out how to mend Jenni and Angelina's relationship.
02/05/2021
Highlight
04:34
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E12
Can Dr. Drew Save the Ladies' Friendship?
In the roommates' sit-down with Dr. Drew, Jenni and Deena explain why they don't want to air their problems on social media, and Angelina comes clean about feeling like a black sheep.
02/11/2021
Highlight
03:35
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E12
Lauren Takes a Pregnancy Test
After experiencing a miscarriage and having a difficult time trying to conceive again, Lauren and Mike find out they're expecting.
02/12/2021
Highlight
03:53
Jersey Shore Family VacationS4 E13
Angelina and Chris Say I Do (Again)
In a ceremony officiated by Uncle Nino, Angelina and Chris tie the knot for the second time to make up for their disastrous first wedding.
02/18/2021
