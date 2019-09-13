Brendan Talks About His Painful Decision to Ghost Resee
Season 1 E 4 • 09/17/2019
A big secret is revealed when Brendan opens up to Resee about his complicated journey to find himself, and a fragile friendship hangs in the balance as final texts are sent.
Watching
Exclusive
00:40
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E1
Travis Didn't Trust Delmond from the Start
Looking back on the series premiere, Rachel and Travis re-examine the shocking revelation Delmond made to ex-BFF Julia.
09/13/2019
Highlight
02:05
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E1
Julia Breaks Down Over Her Ghost's Bombshell Confession
After seven months apart, Julia sits across from her former longtime friend as he reveals the bombshell reason he ghosted her.
09/10/2019
Exclusive
01:45
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E2
Ross Needed to Hear Some Hard Truths About Jordan
Travis and Rachel give a play-by-play of aspiring comedian Ross's uncomfortable confrontation with ex-girlfriend Jordan.
09/13/2019
Highlight
03:29
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E2
He's a Comic, but She Isn't Laughing
Ross, an aspiring stand-up comedian (and aspiring stand-up person), learns why Jordan ghosted him after they dated for six months.
09/11/2019
Exclusive
00:53
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E3
Travis and Rachel Can't Believe the One Thing Brittney Failed to Mention
The ghost hunters marvel over how the haunted Brittney left out the rather important detail about sexting Shay's baby daddy.
09/19/2019
Highlight
02:57
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E3
Shay Reveals the Shocking Reason Why She Ghosted Brittney
Shay takes a minute to collect herself before confronting Brittney with the damning photographic evidence she discovered on her baby daddy's phone.
09/17/2019
Exclusive
01:14
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E4
The Serendipitous Story of Resee and Brendan
Travis and Rachel discuss blown theories, meeting Brendan for the first time and the beautiful moment when Brendan and Resee reconnected.
09/19/2019
Highlight
03:21
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E4
Exclusive
01:09
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E5
Rachel and Travis Talk Shawn's Most Shocking Moments
The ghost hunters discuss Shawn's shocking behavior, the episode's women empowerment moment, and whether Kayla made the right choice.
09/26/2019
Highlight
04:12
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E5
Kayla's Ghost Is a Piece of Work
When Rachel and Travis help Kayla confront her MIA love interest Shawn, his pugnacious attitude shocks them all.
09/24/2019
Exclusive
01:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E6
Hunting Ghosts Got Messy with Russell
Travis and Rachel look back on Russell's shocking admission to his boyfriend Khari and talk about what they regretted in their approach to the situation.
10/03/2019
Highlight
02:34
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E6
Facing Her Ex Forces Destiney to Relive a Painful Memory
Two years after ghosting his pregnant girlfriend, Russell comes face to face with Destiney and learns the devastating reason she ignored his efforts to reconnect.
10/01/2019
Exclusive
01:32
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E7
Guess Who Made Tahira Ghost Whitney?
Rachel and Travis react to Tahira's shocking reason for ghosting Whitney and how the former best friends turned their emotional confrontation into a learning experience.
10/09/2019
Highlight
03:42
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E7
The Person Who Came Between Whitney and Tahira
Whitney is shocked to discover the reason her college BFF Tahira ghosted her after graduation.
10/08/2019
Exclusive
01:33
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E8
Dante Was a Nice Host, But an Evasive Ghost
Travis and Rachel reflect on their initial meeting with Dante, who was unexpectedly hospitable despite making it clear he had no interest in contacting his ex.
10/17/2019
Highlight
03:43
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 E8
Giovanna's Not Buying Dante's Reason for Ghosting Her
Travis and Rachel share in Giovanna's disbelief when Dante reveals the real reason he ghosted her.
10/15/2019
Exclusive
00:50
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1
Travis and Rachel Play "Getting to Know Boo!"
Travis and Rachel answer questions about each other's favorite things to see how well the hosts have gotten to know each other on Ghosted.
09/10/2019
Exclusive
01:49
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1
That Time Rachel Lindsay Was Ghosted
Ghosted host Rachel Lindsay was in a great long-distance relationship, until she found out about the guy's baby and his baby mama.
09/06/2019
