Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
Hosts Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills help distraught people track down former friends or lovers who suddenly cut off all contact with them, and the truth about the ghosting is revealed.
- 41:29
S2 • E9
All Bets are OffMcKenna asks Rachel and Travis to help her track down her poker-playing boyfriend Cheech, who cleared out his apartment, left town and blocked her 13 months ago, with no explanation.02/12/2021
- 41:49
S2 • E8
Nama-Stay GhostedTini wants answers when her spiritual sister Bri suddenly ghosts her and the esoteric community where they met.02/11/2021
- 40:52
S2 • E7
Momma's BoyAspiring firefighter Dade introduces his girlfriend, Andi, to his family, then ghosts her, leaving Andi wondering what went wrong.02/10/2021
- 41:49
S2 • E6
Tossed AsideTrey wants to find out why his best friend and fellow cheerleader Austin blew off their scheduled plans and abruptly dropped him from his life.02/09/2021
- 42:49
S2 • E5
Ghost Gone AWOLNaimah and Maher had been best friends since middle school, but he blocked her on social media when they took different paths as adults, and she wants to know why.02/08/2021
- 41:29
S2 • E4
Michael & FranciscoMichael's very first relationship involved meeting a man online, falling for him, nearly eloping after one date, panicking, moving to Japan, then getting ghosted -- now he wants answers.09/23/2020
- 41:49
S2 • E3
Mariah & JamesAfter years in a messy relationship with her ex, Mariah thought she'd found something real with her coworker James -- until James abruptly quit his job and blocked her.09/16/2020
- 41:49
S2 • E2
Shannon & JayWhen Shannon met Jay, she thought she'd found another single parent to make a life with, but after six months together, Jay cut off communication -- while still following her on social media.09/09/2020
- 41:29
S2 • E1
Joanna & AaronRachel and Travis help Joanna, a single mom from New Jersey, track down Aaron, a rideshare driver who disappeared from her life after nearly eight months of dating.09/02/2020
Cast
Rachel Lindsay
Host
Rachel Lindsay is an attorney, media personality, guest host, speaker and podcaster. She currently hosts the podcasts "Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay" and "Bachelor Happy Hour," and is a special correspondent for "ExtraTV." Lindsay also guest hosts for ESPN's "First Take" and its digital channels. She is best known for making history as the first African-American bachelorette on "The Bachelorette" during its thirteenth season and was a contestant on the 21st season of "The Bachelor."
Travis Mills
Host
Travis Mills is a recording artist, actor and on-air personality who hosts a self-titled Apple Music Beats 1 radio show and his hit podcast, "ADHD with Travis Mills." Under the moniker T. Mills, he quickly became a global hit as a performer and songwriter, garnering millions of streams and selling out venues in multiple countries over the last decade. Mills has released three full-length albums, including singles featuring T.I., Ty Dolla $ign and more. He has also appeared in the TV series "Good Girls," "Flaked" and "Alone Together."