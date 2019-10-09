Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
Hosts Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills help distraught people track down former friends or lovers who suddenly cut off all contact with them, and the truth about the ghosting is revealed.
Rachel Lindsay

Host
Rachel Lindsay is an attorney, media personality, guest host, speaker and podcaster. She currently hosts the podcasts "Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay" and "Bachelor Happy Hour," and is a special correspondent for "ExtraTV." Lindsay also guest hosts for ESPN's "First Take" and its digital channels. She is best known for making history as the first African-American bachelorette on "The Bachelorette" during its thirteenth season and was a contestant on the 21st season of "The Bachelor."

Travis Mills

Host
Travis Mills is a recording artist, actor and on-air personality who hosts a self-titled Apple Music Beats 1 radio show and his hit podcast, "ADHD with Travis Mills." Under the moniker T. Mills, he quickly became a global hit as a performer and songwriter, garnering millions of streams and selling out venues in multiple countries over the last decade. Mills has released three full-length albums, including singles featuring T.I., Ty Dolla $ign and more. He has also appeared in the TV series "Good Girls," "Flaked" and "Alone Together."