Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
Hosts Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills help distraught people track down former friends or lovers who suddenly cut off all contact with them, and the truth about the ghosting is revealed.
- 41:49
S1 • E1
Julia & DelmondRachel and Travis set out to help Julia confront Delmond, a longtime friend who became ensnared by her ex's lies and ghosted her as a result.09/10/2019
- 42:23Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Ross & JordanRachel and Travis help an aspiring New York stand-up track down the professed love of his life, but she may have had a good reason for ghosting him after six months.09/10/2019
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Brittney & ShayRachel and Travis help Brittney track down her best friend Shay who disappeared from her life shortly after announcing her pregnancy to their clique.09/17/2019
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Resee & BrendanRachel and Travis learn about Resee's complicated history with his friend Brendan, who vanished online after moving to a different town.09/17/2019
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Kayla & ShawnRachel and Travis help Kayla hunt down Shawn, someone she thought was the man of her dreams -- but she's not the only one.09/24/2019
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Russell & DestineyRachel and Travis help Russell track down Destiney, an ex-girlfriend he ghosted after learning that she was pregnant.10/01/2019
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Whitney & TahiraWhitney was ghosted after bailing on plans to move to L.A. with college bestie Tahira after graduation, but the real reasons may be more political than personal.10/08/2019
- 41:24Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Giovanna & DanteRachel and Travis set out to help Giovanna confront Dante, an ex-boyfriend who never got back in contact with her after a routine holiday trip.10/15/2019
Cast
Rachel Lindsay
Host
Rachel Lindsay is an attorney, media personality, guest host, speaker and podcaster. She currently hosts the podcasts "Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay" and "Bachelor Happy Hour," and is a special correspondent for "ExtraTV." Lindsay also guest hosts for ESPN's "First Take" and its digital channels. She is best known for making history as the first African-American bachelorette on "The Bachelorette" during its thirteenth season and was a contestant on the 21st season of "The Bachelor."
Travis Mills
Host
Travis Mills is a recording artist, actor and on-air personality who hosts a self-titled Apple Music Beats 1 radio show and his hit podcast, "ADHD with Travis Mills." Under the moniker T. Mills, he quickly became a global hit as a performer and songwriter, garnering millions of streams and selling out venues in multiple countries over the last decade. Mills has released three full-length albums, including singles featuring T.I., Ty Dolla $ign and more. He has also appeared in the TV series "Good Girls," "Flaked" and "Alone Together."