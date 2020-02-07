An Awkward Reunion for Vinny and Maria
Season 2 E 1 • 06/11/2020
Upon reuniting, things are immediately uncomfortable between Vinny and Maria, and the situation only gets worse when Vinny and Pauly meet Derynn's friends.
Double Shot at LoveS2 E4
Brandon Has a Peace Offering for Nikki
While out to lunch, Nicky and Brandon think of a gesture that could get Brandon back on Nikki's good side, and the two return to the suite hoping it pays off.
07/02/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E5
Pauly and Nikki Squash the Awkwardness
A strip club proves to be the ideal setting for a long overdue talk between Pauly and Nikki, as the exes agree to share the blame for their breakup and turn a new leaf.
07/10/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E5
Derynn Tries to Lighten the Mood
After setting Antonio off by calling his girlfriend, Derynn uses her cat costume to try to fix the situation, but none of the guys are laughing.
07/09/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E6
A Cat Takes Over the Suite
Derynn brings the claws out after Nicky, Brandon and Antonio pull a prank on her.
07/16/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E6
Nicky and Suzi's Hookup Is Anything but Subtle
Nicky and Suzi take their relationship to the next level, and their suitemates are here for it -- literally.
07/16/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E7
Brandon Gets a Pep Talk from Mike
Mike offers sound life advice after Brandon opens up about hooking up with Marissa (again).
07/28/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E7
Everyone Is Hooking Up
As things heat up between Vinny and Maria, Suzi and Nicky, Brandon and Marissa, and Pauly and Nikki, Antonio enjoys a snack, and Derynn and B-Lashes have deja vu.
07/23/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E7
The Floodgates Open at DJ Pauly D's Pool Party
Vinny and Maria catch everyone off guard when they make out onstage at the pool party, then Pauly and Nikki follow suit in the DJ booth.
07/23/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E8
Vinny Presents Personalized Gifts to Pauly D and Mike
When Pauly and Mike show up to wish Vinny good luck before his Chippendales show, Vinny gives them intimate gifts to mark the occasion.
07/30/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E9
Vinny and Pauly Request Time Off for Their Suitemates
Vinny and Pauly approach Dustin asking for permission to bring his trainees to Miami for Pauly's DJ gig, but Dustin doesn't want to let his new employees off that easy.
08/14/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E9
Nikki Pours Her Heart Out
Nikki shows Pauly an impassioned letter she wrote in which she admits the full extent of her feelings for him.
08/06/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E10
Some Strings Attached
Despite agreeing that their hook-ups would be "no strings attached," Maria is still jealous about Vinny flirting with other women, and Marissa reveals what Brandon is like in bed.
08/21/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E11
The Roommates Show Their Gratitude
During a family dinner in Miami, the housemates go around the table thanking Pauly and Vinny for the experience.
08/27/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E12
F**k, Marry, Kill: Antonio, Brandon and Nicky Edition
Marissa accidentally causes a stir when she plays F**k, Marry, Kill with Antonio, Brandon and Nicky.
08/27/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E13
Derynn and Angelina Bond Over Their Feline Obsessions
Derynn jumps at the chance to show Angelina her cat collection, so Angelina whips out her phone to reveal what her two beloved kitties have been up to.
09/16/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E14
B-Lashes Solves Brandon's Problems Over Breakfast
The morning after Angelina, in support of Marissa, kicked out a woman he tried to bring home, a frustrated Brandon goes to B-Lashes for her sage counsel, and she delivers.
09/22/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E15
Maria and Marissa Give the Gift of Prank Payback
With the guys out of the suite, Maria and Marissa take the opportunity to execute a prank of their own, but the end result is more nice than naughty.
09/22/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E16
The Guys Give the Prank War Champions a Memorable Gift
Antonio, Brandon and Nicky wrap up the remains of Pauly and Vinny's prank from a month prior and present it to them as a gift.
09/25/2020
Double Shot at LoveS2 E18
Did Vinny and Maria Have Their Porn Date?
Vinny and Maria discuss what happened when they left Las Vegas and what the future might hold for them.
10/08/2020
