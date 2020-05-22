Derynn Paige

While this self-proclaimed "crazy cat lady" didn't win Double Shot at Love, Derynn stayed close friends with Vinny and Pauly after the competition. When they asked her to leave Franklin Lakes, NJ, for Las Vegas and bring her friends, this social butterfly knew she could assemble a killer crew. Derynn always dreamt of opening her own nightclub and knows that spending time in Vegas is an invaluable experience that will bring her one step closer to her goal. And even though she is often the center of attention, Derynn has found herself in a little bit of a dry spell in the love department. Will she be able to quench her thirst in Las Vegas, or will love leave her high and dry again?