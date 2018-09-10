Cut the S**t-Talking, Cousin
Season 1 E 11 • 05/15/2019
Nico and Nicole catch up with an aggrieved man who just wanted his cousin to stop running her mouth.
Watching
Highlight
00:39
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E1
Melody May Be Going Too Far
Nicole is shocked when tattoo artist Travis shows her the tattoo Melody has chosen for Dacota
10/09/2018
Highlight
00:52
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E2
Why Are You Here?
Nico and Nicole chat with Ashley and Bree about their current status and their reasons for being on the show.
10/10/2018
Highlight
00:52
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E3
A Special Surprise for Nicole
Before a pair of New Jersey roommates have their final reveal, Nico surprises Nicole by blindfolding her as well.
10/17/2018
Highlight
00:50
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E4
A Mama's Boy Is Brought to Tears
A self-proclaimed mama's boy can't even make it to his final reveal before breaking out into tears.
10/18/2018
Highlight
01:47
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E5
Floribama Shore’s Aimee and Nilsa Teach Each Other a Lesson
Best friends Aimee and Nilsa of Floribama Shore explain their motives for the tattoos they've chosen and then say their last words before going under the needle.
10/25/2018
Highlight
01:29
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E6
Secrets, Secrets Are No Fun -- Unless You Ink Them on Your Friend
Nicole and Nico get to know best friends Dominique and Jazmine and find out one of them is using the tattooing opportunity to reveal a big secret to the other.
10/27/2018
Highlight
01:33
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E7
Taking One-Upmanship to a New Level
From setting themselves on fire to jackhammering their own toes, friends Connor and Trevor reveal just how far they've gone to one-up each other.
10/30/2018
Highlight
01:37
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E8
Cara Maria and Paulie of "The Challenge" Play a Game of Trust
Even though "The Challenge" love birds Cara Maria and Paulie are keeping their relationship casual, both are ready to commit to some ink.
10/31/2018
Highlight
01:36
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E9
Two Cousins Are Coming for Blood
Cousins and best friends Bahiyud and Raven seek revenge against each other with their ink.
11/07/2018
Highlight
01:44
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E10
Sisterly Love Turns Into a Cautionary Tale
Sisters Deaijia and Anajah don't hold back when they choose tattoos for each other.
11/08/2018
Sneak Peek
03:06
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 E11
Cut the S**t-Talking, Cousin
Nico and Nicole catch up with an aggrieved man who just wanted his cousin to stop running her mouth.
05/15/2019
Exclusive
01:55
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1
Which Jersey Shore Costar Does Snooki Trust with Her Ink?
Nicole Polizzi and Younger star Nico Tortorella share the meaning behind their most recent ink, and the Jersey Shore star reveals which castmate she’d allow to tattoo her.
10/07/2018
Exclusive
00:25
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1
How Far Is Tattoo Far? Pushes the Limits
Nicole Polizzi and Nico Tortorella host as friends, family members and couples face the ultimate test of trust.
10/01/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019