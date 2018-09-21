How Far Is Tattoo Far?
- 00:16ExclusiveS1Would You Let Someone Else Pick Out Your Ink?The tables are turned when participants' tattoo designs are in the hands of friends, family and lovers on How Far Is Tattoo Far?09/21/2018
- 00:25ExclusiveS1How Far Is Tattoo Far? Pushes the LimitsNicole Polizzi and Nico Tortorella host as friends, family members and couples face the ultimate test of trust.10/01/2018
- 01:55ExclusiveS1Which Jersey Shore Costar Does Snooki Trust with Her Ink?Nicole Polizzi and Younger star Nico Tortorella share the meaning behind their most recent ink, and the Jersey Shore star reveals which castmate she’d allow to tattoo her.10/07/2018
- 00:39HighlightS1 E1Melody May Be Going Too FarNicole is shocked when tattoo artist Travis shows her the tattoo Melody has chosen for Dacota10/09/2018
- 00:52HighlightS1 E2Why Are You Here?Nico and Nicole chat with Ashley and Bree about their current status and their reasons for being on the show.10/10/2018
- 00:52HighlightS1 E3A Special Surprise for NicoleBefore a pair of New Jersey roommates have their final reveal, Nico surprises Nicole by blindfolding her as well.10/17/2018
- 00:50HighlightS1 E4A Mama's Boy Is Brought to TearsA self-proclaimed mama's boy can't even make it to his final reveal before breaking out into tears.10/18/2018
- 01:47HighlightS1 E5Floribama Shore’s Aimee and Nilsa Teach Each Other a LessonBest friends Aimee and Nilsa of Floribama Shore explain their motives for the tattoos they've chosen and then say their last words before going under the needle.10/25/2018
- 01:29HighlightS1 E6Secrets, Secrets Are No Fun -- Unless You Ink Them on Your FriendNicole and Nico get to know best friends Dominique and Jazmine and find out one of them is using the tattooing opportunity to reveal a big secret to the other.10/27/2018
- 01:33HighlightS1 E7Taking One-Upmanship to a New LevelFrom setting themselves on fire to jackhammering their own toes, friends Connor and Trevor reveal just how far they've gone to one-up each other.10/30/2018
- 01:37HighlightS1 E8Cara Maria and Paulie of "The Challenge" Play a Game of TrustEven though "The Challenge" love birds Cara Maria and Paulie are keeping their relationship casual, both are ready to commit to some ink.10/31/2018
- 01:36HighlightS1 E9Two Cousins Are Coming for BloodCousins and best friends Bahiyud and Raven seek revenge against each other with their ink.11/07/2018