How Far Is Tattoo Far?

- 02:50HighlightS2 E1She Wants Her Engine Revved for a ChangeJessica gives her husband Daniel a tattoo ultimatum about his car, and she gets a reminder of her feline instincts.05/23/2019
- 00:53HighlightS2 E1A Baby Daddy Tries to Checkmate His ExNajae is furious to see the tattoo her baby daddy Brandon designed for her that accuses her of using their child in a manipulative way.05/23/2019
- 01:44HighlightS2 E1A Woman Tells Her Baby Daddy What She Really Thinks of HimBrandon sees the tattoo his ex-girlfriend Najae designed for him that communicates exactly what she thinks of him as a father.05/23/2019
- 03:04HighlightS2 E2Floribama Shore's Codi and Kirk Now Come with Warning SignsFloribama Shore buds Codi and Kirk give each other tattoos that serve as warning signs for others.05/23/2019
- 01:07HighlightS2 E2How Is She Going to Explain This to Her Kids?Karen is horrified to see the graphic tattoo her younger sister designed and even more so by the thought of having to explain it to her kids.05/23/2019
- 01:41HighlightS2 E2A Sister's Scam Makes the Front PageWendy gets a first look at the tattoo designed by her sister, which calls out a shady scam from her past.05/23/2019
- 03:07HighlightS2 E3A Self-Proclaimed Virgin Starts to Regret the Tattoo She Gave Her Best FriendAfter Sarah sees the tattoo Kenny designed to critique her virginity, she begins to think the gross tattoo she gave him in return may been too extreme.05/23/2019
- 01:01HighlightS2 E3An Embarrassing Video Gets Immortalized in InkImani is furious to see that her friend Kayla has recreated an embarrassing video from high school in tattoo form.05/23/2019
- 01:50HighlightS2 E3A Hairy Tattoo Destroys a Volatile FriendshipImani brands her best friend Kayla with a tattoo mocking her pubic hair situation as payback for Kayla spreading an embarrassing video back in high school.05/23/2019
- 01:30HighlightS2 E4The Cost of BeautyYaya tries to teach his friend Haven a lesson about sacrificing too much for his appearance, but Haven hates the morbid design.05/24/2019
- 01:01HighlightS2 E4A Reckless Man Gets an Ice-Cold DesignYaya isn't pleased when he sees the tattoo designed by his friend Haven imploring him to be more careful.05/24/2019
- 02:24HighlightS2 E4A Couple Goes to the Extreme with Their TattoosVance gets a first look at his tattoo and realizes his porn addiction isn't so secret anymore, and his wife Sydney isn't wild about her new sexually explicit tattoo.05/24/2019