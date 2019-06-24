Audrina Dives Back Into the Dating Pool
Season 1 E 3 • 07/08/2019
Tired of getting mixed signals from Justin, Audrina goes on a blind date with the help of Ashley and Jason.
Watching
Exclusive
03:08
The Hills: New BeginningsS1
Once a Los Angelean, Always a Los Angelean
The cast dishes on their ideal night out in Los Angeles, how the club scene has changed since the OG Hills, and why they love -- or don't love -- living in the City of Angels.
06/24/2019
Highlight
04:25
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E1
Mischa and Stephanie Reveal Their Painful Pasts
As they catch up on the beach, Stephanie shares the story of her arrest and Mischa talks about a horrible experience involving her ex.
06/24/2019
Highlight
02:48
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E1
Audrina and Justin Reconnect Over Dinner
Audrina talks about her split from her ex and Justin offers his thoughts about their past and her future.
06/24/2019
Exclusive
03:47
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E1
Make Speidi Famous Again
Spencer and Heidi interview Mischa about fame on their podcast, vow to get her an apology from Perez Hilton and admit to calling the paparazzi on themselves for money.
06/24/2019
Highlight
01:41
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E2
Spencer Has a Not-So-Warm Welcome for His Sister
At her welcome home party, Spencer confronts Stephanie about bad-mouthing his family and accuses her of being self-absorbed.
06/28/2019
Highlight
01:15
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E2
Jason Does a 180
Now a family man with a wife and daughter, Jason reflects on how far he's come since his early days as a hard-partying addict.
07/01/2019
Highlight
01:12
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E2
Brody Opens Up About His Dad
Brody describes his relationship with his famous father, the former Olympian Bruce Jenner who has since transitioned into reality star Caitlyn Jenner.
07/01/2019
Exclusive
01:49
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E2
Stephanie Comes Home to L.A.
After returning to Los Angeles from London, Stephanie catches up with her old friends Frankie and Justin.
07/01/2019
Highlight
02:50
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E3
Spencer Confronts Brody at the Bar
As Justin's band takes the stage, Spencer accuses his former best friend Brody of ghosting him.
07/08/2019
Highlight
03:05
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E3
Stephanie Wants to Know What's Going on with Justin and Audrina
Stephanie is excited about building her friendship with Justin, but a rumor he kissed Audrina raises questions.
07/08/2019
Exclusive
03:05
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E3
Audrina Dives Back Into the Dating Pool
Tired of getting mixed signals from Justin, Audrina goes on a blind date with the help of Ashley and Jason.
07/08/2019
Highlight
02:59
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E4
Brody and His Mom Reflect on Bruce Jenner Becoming Caitlyn Jenner
Brody's mom Linda opens up about her complicated relationship with Brody’s father Caitlyn Jenner, and Brody shares his feelings toward his father.
07/15/2019
Exclusive
01:02
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E4
Audrina Opens Up About Her Divorce
Audrina talks to her best friend Joey about the complications of sharing custody of her daughter with her ex-husband, even a year after they split.
07/15/2019
Highlight
03:30
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E5
Brody and Kaitlynn Try to Save Their Home from a Wildfire
Justin, Frankie and Stephanie show up in Las Vegas ready to party, but their plans are derailed by a wildfire back in Malibu threatening Brody and Kaitlynn's home.
07/19/2019
Highlight
04:00
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E5
Stephanie and Audrina Address the Tension
During the group's trip to Las Vegas, Stephanie confronts Audrina about the rumors Joey started about Stephanie and Justin.
07/22/2019
Exclusive
02:22
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E5
Mischa and Ashley Give Their Opinions on the Drama
While out shopping, Mischa and Ashley share their thoughts about the conflicts between Audrina, Justin and Stephanie.
07/22/2019
Highlight
02:21
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E6
Brody and Kaitlynn Survey the Fire Damage on Their Property
In the aftermath of the Malibu fires, Brody and Kaitlynn face the damage to their property and their community.
07/29/2019
Highlight
02:16
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E6
Can Audrina and Justin Still Be Friends?
With rumors swirling about their possible romance, Audrina and Justin sit down to talk about their status.
07/29/2019
Exclusive
03:59
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E6
Mischa Exercises Her Acting Muscles
Mischa meets with a director to prepare for a stressful audition she landed for an independent film.
07/29/2019
Highlight
00:57
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E7
All Eyes Are On Justin's Friendsgiving Date
Audrina thinks Justin is trying to send her a blatant message when he shows up to Frankie's Friendsgiving dinner with another woman.
08/05/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021