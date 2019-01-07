Brody Opens Up About His Dad
Season 1 E 2 • 07/01/2019
Brody describes his relationship with his famous father, the former Olympian Bruce Jenner who has since transitioned into reality star Caitlyn Jenner.
Watching
Exclusive
01:49
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E2
Stephanie Comes Home to L.A.
After returning to Los Angeles from London, Stephanie catches up with her old friends Frankie and Justin.
07/01/2019
Highlight
03:05
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E3
Stephanie Wants to Know What's Going on with Justin and Audrina
Stephanie is excited about building her friendship with Justin, but a rumor he kissed Audrina raises questions.
07/08/2019
Highlight
02:50
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E3
Spencer Confronts Brody at the Bar
As Justin's band takes the stage, Spencer accuses his former best friend Brody of ghosting him.
07/08/2019
Exclusive
01:02
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E4
Audrina Opens Up About Her Divorce
Audrina talks to her best friend Joey about the complications of sharing custody of her daughter with her ex-husband, even a year after they split.
07/15/2019
Highlight
02:59
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E4
Brody and His Mom Reflect on Bruce Jenner Becoming Caitlyn Jenner
Brody's mom Linda opens up about her complicated relationship with Brody’s father Caitlyn Jenner, and Brody shares his feelings toward his father.
07/15/2019
Exclusive
02:22
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E5
Mischa and Ashley Give Their Opinions on the Drama
While out shopping, Mischa and Ashley share their thoughts about the conflicts between Audrina, Justin and Stephanie.
07/22/2019
Highlight
04:00
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E5
Stephanie and Audrina Address the Tension
During the group's trip to Las Vegas, Stephanie confronts Audrina about the rumors Joey started about Stephanie and Justin.
07/22/2019
Highlight
03:30
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E5
Brody and Kaitlynn Try to Save Their Home from a Wildfire
Justin, Frankie and Stephanie show up in Las Vegas ready to party, but their plans are derailed by a wildfire back in Malibu threatening Brody and Kaitlynn's home.
07/19/2019
Exclusive
03:59
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E6
Mischa Exercises Her Acting Muscles
Mischa meets with a director to prepare for a stressful audition she landed for an independent film.
07/29/2019
Highlight
02:16
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E6
Can Audrina and Justin Still Be Friends?
With rumors swirling about their possible romance, Audrina and Justin sit down to talk about their status.
07/29/2019
Highlight
02:21
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E6
Brody and Kaitlynn Survey the Fire Damage on Their Property
In the aftermath of the Malibu fires, Brody and Kaitlynn face the damage to their property and their community.
07/29/2019
Exclusive
01:35
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E7
Brandon Welcomes His New Puppy Home
Brandon is smitten as he gets to know his adorable puppy.
08/05/2019
Highlight
00:57
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E7
All Eyes Are On Justin's Friendsgiving Date
Audrina thinks Justin is trying to send her a blatant message when he shows up to Frankie's Friendsgiving dinner with another woman.
08/05/2019
Exclusive
03:18
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E8
Does Brody Owe Stephanie an Apology?
After Brody's tense Thanksgiving altercation with Stephanie, the guys encourage him to apologize to her.
08/12/2019
Highlight
02:49
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E8
Brandon Catches Up with Pamela Anderson
While having lunch with his mom Pamela Anderson, Brandon fills her in on his new romance, his relationship with his dad Tommy Lee and his blossoming acting career.
08/12/2019
Exclusive
02:25
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E9
Heidi Prepares for Her Wedding Renewal Dance Performance
A 3rd St Dance studio choreographer helps Heidi learn a special routine she plans to perform for Spencer at their upcoming wedding renewal reception.
08/20/2019
Highlight
01:56
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E9
Spencer Isn't Inviting Brody to His Vow Renewal
At Spencer's bachelor party, he announces that Brody will not be invited to the vow renewal ceremony, but the other guys wish they would make peace.
08/19/2019
Highlight
03:51
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E10
Kaitlynn and Brody's Marriage Is Nobody Else's Business
Kaitlynn tells Whitney and Ashley she wants everyone to stop gossiping about her marriage.
09/03/2019
Exclusive
02:19
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E10
Heidi Wants Stephanie to Keep Her Cool
Stephanie meets up with Heidi to set the record straight about her feud with Audrina, while Heidi warns Stephanie to keep her drama away from her vow renewal ceremony.
09/02/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019