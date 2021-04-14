The Hills: New Beginnings

Heidi Montag

Heidi and Spencer have had a long road back to "The Hills." After suffering through the infamy of public villainy, the two made the decision to retreat from the public eye outside of the Los Angeles bubble. Through it all, they've stuck together and step-by-step rose above the negativity that had been created around them. Now, 10 years after they first tied the knot, they are thriving, more in love than ever and ready to step back into the spotlight they earned as one of TV's most recognizable couples. Their most important role, though, is that of parents to their son Gunner, their pride and joy and the spitting image of both of them. Meanwhile, they're all in on Pratt Daddy Crystals, their burgeoning business, combining Speidi-charm and spirituality.