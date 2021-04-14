new season may 12 9/8c
The Hills: New Beginnings follows many original cast members, plus a few new faces, as they return to L.A. to reconcile the past, face former flames, pursue careers and form new bonds.
Cast
Heidi Montag
Heidi and Spencer have had a long road back to "The Hills." After suffering through the infamy of public villainy, the two made the decision to retreat from the public eye outside of the Los Angeles bubble. Through it all, they've stuck together and step-by-step rose above the negativity that had been created around them. Now, 10 years after they first tied the knot, they are thriving, more in love than ever and ready to step back into the spotlight they earned as one of TV's most recognizable couples. Their most important role, though, is that of parents to their son Gunner, their pride and joy and the spitting image of both of them. Meanwhile, they're all in on Pratt Daddy Crystals, their burgeoning business, combining Speidi-charm and spirituality.
Spencer Pratt
Frankie Delgado
Frankie, referred to as the "King of Nightlife," has worked hard over the past 10-plus years, rising from club promoter to entrepreneur and venue owner. He is a nightlife partner with sbe, which owns and runs many of the hottest nightclubs, hotels and restaurants in Los Angeles and worldwide, including Frankie's brainchild, Hyde Sunset. He is married to the love of his life, Jen, is a proud dad of two and is often considered the glue of the group of disparate personalities on "The Hills."
Whitney Port
The extremely stylish Whitney met and married the love of her life, Tim, a producer of "The City," while filming in New York. She launched a successful clothing line named Whitney Eve, wrote a book on styling titled "True Whit" and had a beautiful baby boy named Sonny whom inspired her to create a line of products for new moms called Bundle Organics. Now, she's back in Los Angeles ready to make new memories with her former friends.
Mischa Barton
Mischa began her acting career at age eight, starring opposite Marisa Tomei in the Tony Kushner play "Slavs!" Among many other roles, she appeared in "The Sixth Sense" and "Love Actually" before shooting to international fame as Marissa Cooper on "The O.C." After being hounded by paparazzi in her early 20s and struggling with the intensity of her fame, she took a break from Hollywood and is now rebuilding her career. Looking toward longevity and long-term contentment, Mischa is not only focused on her career, but also on reconnecting with her old friends Audrina and Stephanie.
Brandon Thomas Lee
Brandon Thomas Lee, an old friend of Brody's from Malibu, CA, is making a name in the worlds of modeling and acting and is filling Brody's former playboy shoes. As the son of famous parents, he's no stranger to the star-studded L.A. scene, but he's been sober since the age of 19 and is hyper-focused on his career and his love life.
Kaitlynn Jenner
Brody, long considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the land and a notorious playboy, finally decided to settle down with Kaitlynn Carter Jenner. The two wed in 2018, in a lavish Indonesian wedding. Brody is a highly sought-after DJ, and Kaitlynn runs a thriving fashion blog.