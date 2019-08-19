Tyler Brings Ashley Home from Jail
Season 8 E 15 • 03/31/2020
Tyler and his friend Ashley have a heart-to-heart about her parole violation and her experience living with substance use disorder.
Watching
Highlight
02:34
Teen Mom OGS8 E12
Tyler Breaks Down
After Catelynn and Tyler take their family to meet up with Carly at the zoo, Tyler is overwhelmed by his feelings.
08/19/2019
Highlight
02:16
Teen Mom OGS8 E12
Amber's Arrest Affects Everyone
Amber makes headlines after her arrest for domestic violence, and Gary and Kristina discuss Leah's custody and the safety of everyone involved.
08/19/2019
Highlight
02:42
Teen Mom OGS8 E12
Mackenzie Visits Her Mom
Mackenzie goes to see her mom to find out how the chemotherapy is going and gets a devastating update.
08/16/2019
Exclusive
04:01
Teen Mom OGS8 E13
Teen Mom OG Producers Tell All
Maci's and Amber's producers reveal why back-to-school days are tough and share unseen moments.
03/17/2020
Highlight
03:22
Teen Mom OGS8 E13
Catelynn and Tyler Get Maui'ed
After surviving a year of unexpected events and challenges, Catelynn surprises Tyler with a recommitment ceremony in Hawaii for their anniversary.
03/17/2020
Highlight
03:01
Teen Mom OGS8 E13
Amber Puts on a Brave Face for Leah's First Day of School
Amber tries to push her legal troubles aside to be present with her ex-husband Gary for their daughter's first day of school.
03/17/2020
Exclusive
03:31
Teen Mom OGS8 E14
Teen Mom OG Producers Tell All - A Trip to Indiana
The producers discuss following Catelynn, Cheyenne and Maci on a moms' trip to Indiana to support Amber and the kids' reaction to the crew's equipment.
03/24/2020
Highlight
02:49
Teen Mom OGS8 E14
Mackenzie Comes to Terms with Her Feelings About Josh
As divorce starts to become a reality, Mackenzie gets real with Whitney about having married Josh for the sake of their son.
03/24/2020
Highlight
01:05
Teen Mom OGS8 E14
The Moms Show Their Support for Amber
Amber opens up to Catelynn, Cheyenne and Maci about her fears surrounding the outcome of her court hearing.
03/24/2020
Exclusive
04:01
Teen Mom OGS8 E15
Teen Mom OG Producers Tell All - Maci and Cheyenne Give Back
The producers discuss Maci's work to help raise awareness and funding for PCOS and Cheyenne's nonprofit, Rage Regardless, that supports those affected by VLCAD.
03/31/2020
Highlight
02:59
Teen Mom OGS8 E15
Tyler Brings Ashley Home from Jail
Tyler and his friend Ashley have a heart-to-heart about her parole violation and her experience living with substance use disorder.
03/31/2020
Exclusive
04:45
Teen Mom OGS8 E16
Teen Mom OG Producers Tell All - The Best Surprises
The producers recall their favorite surprises, including the birthday scavenger hunt Josh planned for Mackenzie and the vow renewal ceremony Catelynn kept hidden from Tyler.
04/07/2020
Highlight
03:02
Teen Mom OGS8 E16
Josh's Birthday Hunt for Mackenzie Has a Surprise Ending
A sharp-dressed Josh waits for Mackenzie at the rose-strewn finish of the scavenger hunt and surprises her with a romantic gesture that promises a fresh start.
04/07/2020
Exclusive
03:31
Teen Mom OGS8
The ABCs of Teen Mom OG
Look back at sweet, funny and poignant parenting and family moments from Catelynn, Maci, Amber, Mackenzie and Cheyenne.
03/17/2020
Exclusive
05:09
Teen Mom OGS8
Top Five Teen Mom OG Emotional Moments
Relive poignant moments for Maci, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Amber and Mackenzie as the moms face challenges and struggles in their personal lives.
03/13/2020
Exclusive
04:58
Teen Mom OGS8
The Moms' Top Five Most Exciting Moments
Take a look back at some of the show's best moments, like the moms' Boca Raton boat trip, Maci advocating for PCOS Awareness Month and Amber's drag-show birthday outing
03/10/2020
Highlight
03:05
Teen Mom OGS8
Does Cory Love Taylor?
Cory, Taylor, Cheyenne and Matt sit down with Dr. Drew and Nessa to talk about the status of their relationships and their future plans and discuss Cory and Cheyenne's hookup.
09/03/2019
Highlight
04:27
Teen Mom OGS8
Amber Tries to Set the Record Straight About Her Arrest
Amber talks to Dr. Drew about Leah's anxiety and stops short of telling her side of her arrest story due to her legal woes.
09/03/2019
Highlight
02:45
Teen Mom OGS8
Preview the Reunion, Pt. 2
Dr. Drew and Nessa sit down with Gary and Kristina to discuss how Amber's arrest impacted Leah, and Gary opens up about his past experience with domestic violence.
09/02/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019