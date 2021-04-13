tuesdays 8/7c
Teen Mom OG
A pandemic can't keep Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie from making major moves in their lives, as the moms continue to share their ups and downs and put their families first.
Cast

Amber Portwood

Cast Member
Amber ends her long-distance relationship with Dimitri and is shocked when Gary invites her to move into a modular home on his property. She works toward relaunching her online boutique and takes a stand when she is body-shamed. Amber's daughter, Leah, has numerous questions about her upbringing and why her mother wasn't around. Their relationship becomes strained, leaving Amber heartbroken.

Catelynn Lowell

Cast Member
Catelynn works toward a microblading career and looks into opening her own studio. She and Tyler vote for the first time and work together to deal with Nova's temper tantrums and improve her academic skills. Their hearts are set on trying for a boy, but their plans are jeopardized when Catelynn has a miscarriage.

Cheyenne Floyd

Cast Member
Cheyenne rekindles a romance with her ex-boyfriend Zach, and their relationship escalates after she becomes pregnant. Cheyenne's family puts pressure on them to marry before the baby comes, and Cory and Zach come to terms with their new blended family.

Maci Bookout

Cast Member
Maci puts her personal feelings aside and supports her son Bentley when he starts going to therapy to repair his relationship with his dad, Ryan. Maci is surprised when Ryan's dad, Larry, speaks to the tabloids and says Maci is not allowing them to see Bentley. A shootout at a gas station leaves Maci shaken and left to deal with post-traumatic stress.

Mackenzie McKee

Cast Member
Mackenzie accepts a job opportunity in Florida. Her marriage isn't in a good place, so Josh decides to stay in Oklahoma. Mackenzie and the kids start a new life, and she struggles when Broncs acts up in his new school. Distance makes the heart grow fonder, so Josh moves to Florida to give their marriage another shot.

About Teen Mom OG

