Teen Mom OG

A pandemic can't keep Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie from making major moves in their lives, as the moms continue to share their ups and downs and put their families first.
Light the WayCheyenne has a gender reveal party and gets her genetic testing results, Ryan attends a therapy session, Catelynn gets good and bad news, and Leah keeps Amber at arm's length.04/13/2021
The Waiting GameCheyenne is nervous for the results of Zach's genetic test that will determine whether their unborn child will have VLCAD. After not going to Leah's birthday party, Amber tries to repair the damage caused by her absence.04/06/2021
Half-Wounded ParentCheyenne finds a way to promote racial justice, Tyler learns his sister has relapsed, and Leah's strained relationship with her mom is worsened when Amber skips her birthday party.03/30/2021
Where Do We Go from Here?Catelynn and Tyler worry about the results of Nova's standardized test, Mackenzie experiences her first birthday without her mom, and Maci copes with the aftermath of a traumatic event.03/23/2021
Better Days Are ComingCheyenne and Zach deal with pressure to get married before the baby arrives, Catelynn and Tyler register to vote for the first time, and Amber faces criticism from Leah for her absence.03/16/2021
In My BubbleTyler and Catelynn talk to Nova about her personal bubble, Mackenzie adjusts to life in Florida, Maci has the birds and the bees chat with Bentley, and Cheyenne gets an ultrasound.03/09/2021
Hearts on FireMackenzie and her kids arrive in Florida, Cheyenne reveals major news at her birthday celebration, and Catelynn considers her next move after becoming a certified microblading artist.03/02/2021
Orchard of DreamsCatelynn and Tyler try to grow their family, Cheyenne and Zach discuss getting a house together, and Mackenzie clashes with Josh about her move to Florida.02/23/2021
Lose My MindCatelynn and Tyler make a chore chart to help curb Nova's entitled behavior, Mackenzie delays her move for her dad's surgery, and Maci and Taylor feel Jen and Larry knowingly deceived them.02/16/2021
Patience is PatienceMackenzie changes her plans due to her dad's health, Amber joins Gary's family for a trip, Cheyenne's friends question her romance with Zach, and Catelynn considers having another baby.02/09/2021
Amber Portwood
Amber ends her long-distance relationship with Dimitri and is shocked when Gary invites her to move into a modular home on his property. She works toward relaunching her online boutique and takes a stand when she is body-shamed. Amber's daughter, Leah, has numerous questions about her upbringing and why her mother wasn't around. Their relationship becomes strained, leaving Amber heartbroken.
Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn works toward a microblading career and looks into opening her own studio. She and Tyler vote for the first time and work together to deal with Nova's temper tantrums and improve her academic skills. Their hearts are set on trying for a boy, but their plans are jeopardized when Catelynn has a miscarriage.
Maci Bookout
Maci puts her personal feelings aside and supports her son Bentley when he starts going to therapy to repair his relationship with his dad, Ryan. Maci is surprised when Ryan's dad, Larry, speaks to the tabloids and says Maci is not allowing them to see Bentley. A shootout at a gas station leaves Maci shaken and left to deal with post-traumatic stress.
Mackenzie McKee
Mackenzie accepts a job opportunity in Florida. Her marriage isn't in a good place, so Josh decides to stay in Oklahoma. Mackenzie and the kids start a new life, and she struggles when Broncs acts up in his new school. Distance makes the heart grow fonder, so Josh moves to Florida to give their marriage another shot.