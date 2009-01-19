The City
Working Girls
Season 1 E 15 • 10/06/2009
Olivia continues butting heads with Elle's publicist Erin, and Kelly has a word with Whitney and Roxy after a messy photo shoot.
The CityS1 • E5Boys' Night Out
Adam has a guys' night out while his girlfriend Allie goes out of town, and Whitney, Erin and Samantha tell Allie details about his evening.
01/19/2009
The CityS1 • E6He Never Said He Had a Girlfriend
At a downtown art opening, a run-in with a girl who says she kissed Adam leaves Allie devastated, and Whitney gets upset with Jay for defending Adam.
01/26/2009
The CityS1 • E7The Truth Hurts
Whitney is caught in the middle when Kelly rudely tells Allie she's too skinny, and old feelings are rekindled when Erin runs into her ex-boyfriend.
02/02/2009
The CityS1 • E8Mingling with the Commoners
The girls are late to Jay's concert, so Olivia arranges another gig for his band, and Erin's love life gets complicated.
02/09/2009
The CityS1 • E9Unexpected Roommates
As the New Year approaches, Adam kicks Jay out of the apartment, and Erin's attempt to juggle Duncan and J.R. falls apart when the guys come face to face.
02/16/2009
The CityS1 • E10The Past Catches Up
Whitney has second thoughts about her relationship with Jay after running into his ex in Miami, and back in New York, Allie tries to keep tabs on Adam's behavior.
02/23/2009
The CityS1 • E11Fool Me Twice, Shame on Me
Whitney struggles to deal with Olivia taking credit for a look she pulled for an Elle cover, Jay spends a late night out with an ex, and Allie moves in with Erin.
03/02/2009
The CityS1 • E12I'm Sorry, Whit
Whitney grapples with the fate of her relationship as Jay prepares to head out on tour with his band, and Oliva comes unprepared to a major meeting about the fall collection.
03/09/2009
The CityS1 • E13I Lost Myself in Us
Adam tells Erin to stay out of his relationship with Allie, and Whitney gets advice from Lauren and Diane von Furstenberg on how to handle her work troubles with Olivia.
03/16/2009
The CityS1 • E14Sleeping with the Frenemy
When Roxy moves to New York City, Whitney hooks her up with a place to stay and a job with Kelly Cutrone, and Olivia is off to a rocky start in her new job at Elle.
09/29/2009
The CityS1 • E16It's All Who You Know
Hoping to jump-start her career as a designer, Whitney goes behind Kelly's back and takes a meeting at Bergdorf Goodman, and Olivia proves Erin wrong at work.
10/13/2009
The CityS1 • E17Meet the Fackelmayers
Whitney goes on a date with a new guy but worries he might also be interested in Sami, and Olivia rubs Erin the wrong way when she gets invited to an exclusive Elle party.
10/20/2009
The CityS1 • E18Hit It and Quit It
Whitney feels torn between Freddie and Jay, Roxy gets her first taste of Olivia's brash attitude, and Elle joins forces with People's Revolution for an event.
10/27/2009
The CityS1 • E19Weekend at Freddie's
A weekend in the Hamptons goes south when Whitney discovers Freddie has another girlfriend, and Erin is left to pick up the pieces at Elle when Olivia drops the ball.
11/03/2009
The CityS1 • E20Friends and Foe-Workers
Whitney and Roxy struggle to separate their personal friendship from their professional relationship, and Olivia's boss takes a risk and sends her to cover Miami Fashion Week.
11/10/2009
The CityS1 • E21Forget About Boys
Roxy and Whitney both have awkward dates, and Olivia earns the praise of her boss, but her coworker Erin is going to take more convincing.
11/17/2009
The CityS1 • E22If You Want Something Done Right…
After Roxy causes issues with a photo shoot, Whitney must decide whether it's worth keeping her, and Olivia's casual attitude at work makes Erin question her commitment.
11/24/2009
The CityS1 • E23Everything on the Line
Joe's TV segment struggles due to Erin and Olivia's poor teamwork, and after no one shows interest in Whitney's collection, Kelly suggests a risky leap of faith.
12/01/2009
The CityS2 • E201Show 'Em What You Got
Whitney gets a once in lifetime chance to show her line at New York Fashion Week, but only has a week to pull the whole thing off. Joe Zee settles the dispute between Erin and Olivia.
04/27/2010
