Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom 2
Briana, Chelsea, Jade, Kailyn and Leah cope with the mounting pressures of motherhood and their personal relationships while they transition into the next phase in their lives.
S9 • E1
S9 • E1
Dot Dot Dot
Leah has a new boyfriend, Jenelle and Nathan square off, Chelsea gets disappointing news, Briana makes a big decision, and Kailyn sees Javi's pregnant girlfriend in person.
01/14/2019
S9 • E2
S9 • E2
Reconnect
Jenelle is upset when Jace's father unexpectedly reaches out, Chelsea wonders if Adam can get it together for visitations with Aubree, and Isaac visits Javi's house.
01/21/2019
S9 • E3
S9 • E3
Hurricane
Jenelle makes a shocking call to 911, Kailyn considers reconnecting with her mother, and Chelsea checks into the hospital after experiencing signs of early labor.
01/28/2019
S9 • E4
S9 • E4
Don't Wanna Go Home
Jenelle refuses to appear on camera after her 911 tape leaks, Leah takes Ali to a vital doctor's appointment, Kailyn reconnects with her sister, and Briana visits a new beau.
02/04/2019
S9 • E5
S9 • E5
Shutting Down
Chelsea and Cole welcome their daughter Layne, Barbara grows concerned when Jenelle avoids filming, Leah's home floods, and Briana goes on a camping trip with her new flame.
02/11/2019
S9 • E6
S9 • E6
Cry It Out
Briana faces an emergency, Leah worries about Addie, Chelsea and Cole bring their new baby home, Kailyn plans her sister's baby shower, and Jenelle contemplates her future.
02/18/2019
S9 • E7
S9 • E7
Surprise!
Chelsea learns that Aubree's father gave up custody of his other daughter, Jo files for child support from Kailyn, and Leah's new boyfriend Jason meets Corey.
02/25/2019
S9 • E8
S9 • E8
Cold War
Jenelle undergoes emergency surgery, Briana and Kailyn each confront their exes about child support, and Chelsea is upset when Adam once again flakes on a visit with Aubree.
03/04/2019
S9 • E9
S9 • E9
Momster Mash
Jenelle considers introducing Jace to his dad, Chelsea leaves Layne and Watson alone with Cole for the first time to spend time with Aubree, and Kailyn butts heads with Javi.
03/11/2019
S9 • E10
S9 • E10
This Can Go One of Two Ways
Barbara is frustrated when Jace's dad doesn't show up when she flies out to meet him, Kailyn gets mixed signals from Lux's dad Chris, and Devoin joins Briana on a family trip.
03/18/2019