Teen Mom 2
Briana, Chelsea, Jade, Kailyn and Leah cope with the mounting pressures of motherhood and their personal relationships while they transition into the next phase in their lives.
- 01:10S8 E50The Moms Reveal AllAfter eight years, viewers might assume they know everything about the Teen Mom 2 cast, but there are still plenty of little -- and not so little -- secrets to reveal.09/10/2018
- 00:53S8 E50Plastic Surgery SecretsThere are constant rumors about the moms having plastic surgery, so they’re finally setting the record straight on what work wasn't done -- and what work was.09/10/2018
- 00:38HighlightS8 E20The Moms Get RealNessa sits down with the moms as they take on viewer questions about everything from regrets and exes to online trolls.09/05/2018
- 01:56HighlightS8 E20Social Media Is ComplicatedNessa asks the moms about their relationships with social media, and Kailyn weighs in on how she navigates the comments sections.09/05/2018
- 00:35S8 E51Kailyn Goes OffNessa sits down with Kailyn to look back at some of her biggest blowups from throughout the series.09/03/2018
- 01:36S8 E51How Kailyn Moved On from JoKailyn gets emotional watching footage of herself rehash the end of her romantic relationship with Jo.09/03/2018
- 01:03S8 E54Unseen Moments from Teen Mom 2From baby-daddy drama to cuteness overload with the kids, Dr. Drew checks in with the families of Teen Mom 2 as they watch an hour of never-before-seen footage from the show.08/27/2018
- 01:29S8 E54Addie's Cutest Behind-the-Scenes MomentsIn never-before-seen footage from Teen Mom 2, Leah's daughter Adalynn proves she might be the real star of the show.08/27/2018
- 01:56S8 E53Jenelle Relives Her Road Rage IncidentJenelle updates Dr. Drew on how she feels about her road rage encounter and what was going through her mind that day.08/21/2018
- 01:16S8 E53Javi and Kailyn Cross BoundariesDr. Drew and Nessa put Kailyn and Javi on the hot seat as they question them about a recent hookup.08/21/2018
- 02:03S8 E53Kailyn Shares Her Support for LeahKailyn reveals how she feels about Leah and Jeremy's relationship, and Leah talks to Dr. Drew and Nessa about what's going on with her ex.08/21/2018
- 01:28S8 E53Chelsea's Custody BattleChelsea gives Dr. Drew an update on Adam's visitation with Aubree and what his mother said to her in court.08/21/2018