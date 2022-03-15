Teen Mom: Girls' Night In
Joined by family and friends, Teen Mom OGs Maci, Amber, Cheyenne and Catelynn take a deep dive into some of Teen Mom 2's biggest moments, and they don't hold anything back.
S1 • E10
Was That a Pregnancy Reveal?The moms and company tune in to check out the reunion episode, where they offer insight on Jade's struggles with her mother, Kail's custody situation and Ashley's commitment to Bar's health.03/15/2022
S1 • E9
BATHROOM!The moms tune in to the emotional Season 10 finale of Teen Mom 2 and are gutted by Kail's split custody struggles, Jade's crumbling relationship, Briana's "mom guilt" and Bar's arrest.03/08/2022
S1 • E8
We Ride at DawnThe OG moms get back to the couch as they watch Briana work out Stella's discomfort with Luis, offer comfort for Leah during a health scare, and comment on tensions between Jade and Sean.03/01/2022
S1 • E7
It's a Sad StoryThe OGs and their family members react to Leah's kids urging her to reenter the dating pool, Ashley's experience with racism, and Kail's coparenting conversation with Javi.02/22/2022
S1 • E6
Two Little Karma AngelsThe OG moms are moved by Briana's loyalty to Jade in her time of need, Maci empathizes with Kail's upsetting diagnosis, and Amber offers a different view of Bar's recent DUI.02/15/2022
S1 • E5
Dover, DenverThe OG moms and their families weigh in on Kail's new business venture, the explosive tension between Sean and Jade's parents, and Leah's heartwarming surprise for her daughter's birthday.02/08/2022
S1 • E4
This Is Chaos!The moms gather to watch Jade cope with the aftermath of her big surgery, texts fly wondering why Kail hasn't shown up, and Leah's journey to give Ali a more accessible life is revisited.02/01/2022
S1 • E3
They'll Edit This Part OutThe stars of Teen Mom OG curl up with family and friends to weigh in on Jade's ambivalence about her engagement, Kail's efforts to stave off Isaac's boredom and Bar's conflict with his mom.01/25/2022
S1 • E2
That Ring Is PHAT!The stars of Teen Mom OG share their honest reactions to Ashley and Bar's engagement, Kail's kids shifting to full-time remote learning, Leah's anxiety about her health scare and more.01/18/2022
S1 • E1
Is That Her Mom?The OGs and their families react to Kail's plan to build a house and Leah's tumor growth, then watch Bar's romantic proposal to Ashley while on their anniversary trip.01/11/2022