Teen Mom 2

Leah Messer Cast Member

Former cheerleader Leah had her twins, Ali and Aleeah Grace, when she was just 17 years old. From a small town in West Virginia, Leah sacrificed a lot for her kids, and things got even harder when Ali was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Leah tried to make things work for her daughters by marrying their dad, Corey, but they divorced six months later. Leah moved on to her second husband, Jeremy, with whom she had daughter Adalynn, but Jeremy's job forced him to be away for long stretches of time, and he eventually filed for divorce. After a few rough years, Leah's co-parenting relationships with both dads are finally in a good place. And after years of working on herself and owning her past substance use disorder, Leah is ready to try love again with her new boyfriend Jaylan. On top of navigating a new relationship with three daughters, Leah and Jaylan -- who lives eight hours away -- struggle to get to know each other while dating long-distance. When Jaylan is finally able to move closer, will their dynamic change?