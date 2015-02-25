One Bad Choice
- 38:09
S1 • E1
Dona HuertasAfter Dona Huertas and her best friend take Ecstasy together on New Year’s Eve, a single decision made by Dona alters the course of both of their lives forever.02/25/2015
- 40:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Belle KnoxWhen Miriam Weeks finds out that her parents can no longer afford the tuition to her dream college, she finances her education on her own by making a choice that turns her life into a nightmare.03/04/2015
- 41:26Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Kaitlyn HuntAfter suddenly being arrested, high school senior Kaitlyn Hunt is devastated to discover that it’s her current romantic relationship that’s causing her to face serious jail time.07/09/2015
- 41:32Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Stephan PerezFighting to stay afloat at prestigious Columbia University, Stephan Perez starts using a friend’s Adderall as a study aid. This decision triggers a downhill spiral that puts his entire future in jeopardy.07/23/2015
- 41:21Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Michelle GopaulDesperate to save a faltering relationship with her boyfriend, Michelle Gopaul gets caught up in a web of deceptions and lies that ultimately threatens to send her to prison.08/06/2015
- 40:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Jessica RasdallOut clubbing one night, Jessica Rasdall and her best friend Laura feel harassed by a club employee, leading Jessica to make a fateful choice that sends her life into a tailspin.08/13/2015
- 41:27Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Reggie ShawOn his way to work, Reggie Shaw makes a seemingly innocent choice that will leave him with terrible guilt and put his faith to the ultimate test.08/20/2015
- 41:41Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Meili CadyStruggling actress Meili Cady takes a job working for her best friend Lisette, a Beverly Hills heiress. But when Meili finally discovers the true nature of her work, she finds herself on the wrong side of the law.08/27/2015
- 41:27Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Levi SparksWhen a friend is killed, street smart Levi Sparks finds out that a choice he’s made has him suddenly staring down the barrel of a life sentence.09/03/2015