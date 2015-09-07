Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Kaitlyn Hunt
Season 1 E 3 • 07/09/2015
After suddenly being arrested, high school senior Kaitlyn Hunt is devastated to discover that it’s her current romantic relationship that’s causing her to face serious jail time.
One Bad Choice
S1 • E1
Dona Huertas
After Dona Huertas and her best friend take Ecstasy together on New Year’s Eve, a single decision made by Dona alters the course of both of their lives forever.
02/25/2015
One Bad Choice
S1 • E2
Belle Knox
When Miriam Weeks finds out that her parents can no longer afford the tuition to her dream college, she finances her education on her own by making a choice that turns her life into a nightmare.
03/04/2015
One Bad Choice
S1 • E3
One Bad Choice
S1 • E4
Stephan Perez
Fighting to stay afloat at prestigious Columbia University, Stephan Perez starts using a friend’s Adderall as a study aid. This decision triggers a downhill spiral that puts his entire future in jeopardy.
07/23/2015
One Bad Choice
S1 • E5
Michelle Gopaul
Desperate to save a faltering relationship with her boyfriend, Michelle Gopaul gets caught up in a web of deceptions and lies that ultimately threatens to send her to prison.
08/06/2015
One Bad Choice
S1 • E6
Jessica Rasdall
Out clubbing one night, Jessica Rasdall and her best friend Laura feel harassed by a club employee, leading Jessica to make a fateful choice that sends her life into a tailspin.
08/13/2015
One Bad Choice
S1 • E8
Reggie Shaw
On his way to work, Reggie Shaw makes a seemingly innocent choice that will leave him with terrible guilt and put his faith to the ultimate test.
08/20/2015
One Bad Choice
S1 • E9
Meili Cady
Struggling actress Meili Cady takes a job working for her best friend Lisette, a Beverly Hills heiress. But when Meili finally discovers the true nature of her work, she finds herself on the wrong side of the law.
08/27/2015
One Bad Choice
S1 • E10
Levi Sparks
When a friend is killed, street smart Levi Sparks finds out that a choice he’s made has him suddenly staring down the barrel of a life sentence.
09/03/2015
Bonus
02:01
One Bad ChoiceS1 E10
Robbing the House
Levi thinks his friends are joking about robbing a house, until they go do it.
03/04/2015
Bonus
00:41
One Bad ChoiceS1 E10
Gun Shots
Levi hears gunshots coming from where his friends are.
03/04/2015
