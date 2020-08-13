Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Jessica Rasdall
Season 1 E 6 • 08/13/2015
Out clubbing one night, Jessica Rasdall and her best friend Laura feel harassed by a club employee, leading Jessica to make a fateful choice that sends her life into a tailspin.
Watching
Full Ep
38:09
One Bad Choice
S1 • E1
Dona Huertas
After Dona Huertas and her best friend take Ecstasy together on New Year’s Eve, a single decision made by Dona alters the course of both of their lives forever.
02/25/2015
Full Ep
40:16
Sign in to Watch
One Bad Choice
S1 • E2
Belle Knox
When Miriam Weeks finds out that her parents can no longer afford the tuition to her dream college, she finances her education on her own by making a choice that turns her life into a nightmare.
03/04/2015
Full Ep
41:26
Sign in to Watch
One Bad Choice
S1 • E3
Kaitlyn Hunt
After suddenly being arrested, high school senior Kaitlyn Hunt is devastated to discover that it’s her current romantic relationship that’s causing her to face serious jail time.
07/09/2015
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch
One Bad Choice
S1 • E4
Stephan Perez
Fighting to stay afloat at prestigious Columbia University, Stephan Perez starts using a friend’s Adderall as a study aid. This decision triggers a downhill spiral that puts his entire future in jeopardy.
07/23/2015
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
One Bad Choice
S1 • E5
Michelle Gopaul
Desperate to save a faltering relationship with her boyfriend, Michelle Gopaul gets caught up in a web of deceptions and lies that ultimately threatens to send her to prison.
08/06/2015
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
One Bad Choice
S1 • E6
Jessica Rasdall
Out clubbing one night, Jessica Rasdall and her best friend Laura feel harassed by a club employee, leading Jessica to make a fateful choice that sends her life into a tailspin.
08/13/2015
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
One Bad Choice
S1 • E8
Reggie Shaw
On his way to work, Reggie Shaw makes a seemingly innocent choice that will leave him with terrible guilt and put his faith to the ultimate test.
08/20/2015
Full Ep
41:41
Sign in to Watch
One Bad Choice
S1 • E9
Meili Cady
Struggling actress Meili Cady takes a job working for her best friend Lisette, a Beverly Hills heiress. But when Meili finally discovers the true nature of her work, she finds herself on the wrong side of the law.
08/27/2015
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
One Bad Choice
S1 • E10
Levi Sparks
When a friend is killed, street smart Levi Sparks finds out that a choice he’s made has him suddenly staring down the barrel of a life sentence.
09/03/2015
Bonus
02:01
One Bad ChoiceS1 E10
Robbing the House
Levi thinks his friends are joking about robbing a house, until they go do it.
03/04/2015
Bonus
00:41
One Bad ChoiceS1 E10
Gun Shots
Levi hears gunshots coming from where his friends are.
03/04/2015
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019