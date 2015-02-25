One Bad Choice
Meili Cady
Season 1 E 8 • 08/27/2015
When her chic new BFF offers her a job, Meili thinks that her L.A. dreams are finally coming true, but she soon realizes her trust has been dangerously misplaced.
One Bad ChoiceS1 • E1Dona Huertas
Best friends Dona and Danielle enjoy a raucous New Year's Eve with their friends, but by the next morning, a shocking turn of events has far-reaching consequences for everyone.
02/25/2015
40:46
One Bad ChoiceS1 • E2Belle Knox
Sheltered teenager Miriam begins rebelling against her conservative parents, but when she's faced with steep college tuition bills, she makes a fateful and risky choice about her future.
03/04/2015
41:25
One Bad ChoiceS1 • E3Kaitlyn Hunt
Florida high schooler Kaitlyn thinks she's found the perfect romance, but when the secret gets out, she's faced with devastating consequences.
07/09/2015
41:31
One Bad ChoiceS1 • E4Stephan Perez
Hardworking student Stephan finds himself overwhelmed by the demands of his Ivy League school, and his attempts to regain control of his future soon spiral out of control.
07/23/2015
41:19
One Bad ChoiceS1 • E5Michelle Gopaul
Aspiring dancer Michelle finds romance in Toronto, but her desperation to make it work with her beloved prompts her to tell an escalating series of unsustainable lies.
08/06/2015
40:58
One Bad ChoiceS1 • E6Jessica Rasdall
Florida college student Jessica's celebratory night out with her best friend takes a horrific turn, and she is faced with some impossible choices about her own future.
08/13/2015
41:25
One Bad ChoiceS1 • E7Reggie Shaw
A split-second decision causes devastation in a small town as teenage Reggie, a devoted Mormon, is forced to examine his behavior in the face of temptation.
08/20/2015
41:39
One Bad ChoiceS1 • E8Meili Cady
When her chic new BFF offers her a job, Meili thinks that her L.A. dreams are finally coming true, but she soon realizes her trust has been dangerously misplaced.
08/27/2015
