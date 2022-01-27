Tori Spelling Panelist

Tori Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on the long-running hit show "Beverly Hills, 90210." She is the co-creator, executive producer and star of Fox's reboot "BH90210," and she is in her second season of the hit podcast "9021OMG," with co-host Jennie Garth, for iHeartRadio. Tori starred in a season-long arc on Season 2 of Will Packer's BET comedy "Bigger." She has voiced roles on animated series including "Family Guy" and "American Dad!"



On the unscripted side, Tori is well known for shows including Lifetime's "True Tori," Oxygen's "Tori & Dean: Inn Love" and Cooking Channel's "Tori & Dean" cooking specials. Tori has exceptional culinary skills and won a celebrity edition of Gordon Ramsay's "MasterChef." She was also the winner of the TBS competition series "Celebrity Show-Off" and was unmasked as The Unicorn when she performed on "The Masked Singer."



Tori created, executive produced and starred in TV comedies "So Notorious" for VH1 and "Mystery Girls" for ABC Family. She has starred in many TV movies and feature films such as "Scream 2," "Scary Movie 2," "The House of Yes," "Trick" and the animated feature "Izzie's Way Home." She also played the fan-favorite villain Linda Lake in a recurring role on the series "Smallville."



Tori's memoir "sTORI Telling" reached No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller List and was named the best celebrity autobiography of 2009. She has since authored five more best-selling books including a children's book and "celebraTORI," her party-planning book.