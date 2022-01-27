Messyness
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray embrace the hilarious havoc that ensues when the missteps of young adults go viral.
S1 • E20
Bad and BushyNicole and the panel share their messiest moments including Nicole's infamous beach arrest, and they judge hookups that cross the line, drunk falls into bushes and a crazed Harry Styles fan.01/27/2022
S1 • E19
Going Full ToriNicole, Teddy, Tori and Adam react to videos featuring over-excited party pals, foodies who can't be bothered with forks, people channeling their inner Tori Spelling and more.01/20/2022
S1 • E18
Woke Up Like ThisAdam offers his expert opinion on clips of clumsy ice skaters, and Nicole, Teddy and Tori chime in on scenes of wig disasters, sloppy drivers, sleepy partiers and the art of pregaming.01/13/2022
S1 • E17
Seen It AllNicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy watch bra-stuffers at their best, impressively unfazed people and shot-takers who take "lit" to the next level, and then they play a game of "That's So Me."01/06/2022
S1 • E16
Vegas, BabyNicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy react to clumsy drunks in Vegas, bad haircuts and angry exes, and they weigh in on pranking your partner and the efficacy of smooth pickup lines.12/31/2021
S1 • E15
Drinking and EnteringNicole and the crew watch amateur dancers break it down in the streets, then discuss the merits of going commando, social media etiquette and their worst blackout stories.12/30/2021
S1 • E14
The New MeNicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy react to videos of botched spray tans, not-so-graceful spills and people sporting seriously mean mugs.12/29/2021
S1 • E13
I'm Here, BitchesNicole and the panel buckle in for up-close and personal looks at friends of the animal kingdom, very public personal hygiene and the chaos that happens when you fall asleep at the party.12/28/2021
S1 • E12
Real IntimacyNicole, Adam, Tori and Teddy react to clips of fed-up moms, awkward confrontations, couples who are just a little too comfortable together and the worst neighbors ever.12/28/2021
S1 • E11
Sneaky DrinkiesNicole, Teddy, Tori and Adam check out clips of clever covert drinkers, not-so-great liars, inappropriately proud parents, stripper pole disasters and one very familiar-looking party girl.12/27/2021
Cast
Nicole "Snooki" PolizziHost
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
International television personality, New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi became a household name after taking MTV by storm in 2009 on its record-breaking reality series "Jersey Shore," drawing in more than 8 million viewers at its peak. Nicole, lovingly known as "Snooki," captivated audiences with her trendsetting pouf hairstyle, small stature, acrobatic dance moves and unique phrases that integrated themselves into American pop culture. In 2012, Nicole landed her second MTV reality show, "Snooki & JWoww," which ran for four seasons and followed Nicole and her best friend Jenni as they transitioned from party girls into wives and mothers. In 2018, Nicole returned to "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," on which she reunited with her roomies, giving the series its biggest ratings to date after six years off the air. She also hosted MTV's reality series "How Far Is Tattoo Far?" alongside Nico Tortorella and starred alongside her husband Jionni on FYI's "Nicole & Jionni's Shore Flip."
As a New York Times best-selling author, Nicole has written five books, including "Strong Is the New Sexy: My Kickass Story on Getting My 'Formula for Fierce,'" which shows readers how to tap into their own deep wells of girl power. Nicole has become a bona fide brand with her online store TheSnookiShop.com, two storefronts in Madison, NJ, and Beacon, NY, and her 5-star-rated, budget-friendly Etsy shop Nicole's Craft Room. Additionally, Nicole hosts her successful podcast "It's Happening with Snooki & Joey" (AudioBoom).
Adam RipponPanelist
Adam Rippon
Artist, athlete and activist, Adam Rippon is a combination of all three. One of the world's most dramatic figure skaters, Adam won the hearts of America and the world at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Known for his refreshing candor and wit, his rise to fame on the global stage has provided him with a platform to speak out in support of LGBTQ rights and the freedom to be oneself, making him a role model and icon to millions.
Adam has been named to the TIME 100, Forbes 30 Under 30, AdWeek's 100 Most Creative, OUT Magazine's Power 50 and Bleacher Report's Most Influential People in Sports Culture.
His memoir "Beautiful on the Outside" was published in 2019 to rave reviews. He is the host of "Talkin' Tokyo," an original daily Twitter show from the Tokyo Olympics, for NBC.
Teddy RayPanelist
Teddy Ray
Comedian and content creator Teddy Ray made a name for himself on BET's "Comic View" and MTV's "Wild 'N Out," and as a main influencer on the All Def Digital platform. Teddy appeared in an episode of HBO's "PAUSE" with Sam Jay and played a cameo role in the theatrical reboot of "House Party." His previous credits include HBO's "All Def Comedy" series and the Comedy Central Digital series "How to Be Broke." Teddy regularly headlines comedy clubs nationally.
Tori SpellingPanelist
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on the long-running hit show "Beverly Hills, 90210." She is the co-creator, executive producer and star of Fox's reboot "BH90210," and she is in her second season of the hit podcast "9021OMG," with co-host Jennie Garth, for iHeartRadio. Tori starred in a season-long arc on Season 2 of Will Packer's BET comedy "Bigger." She has voiced roles on animated series including "Family Guy" and "American Dad!"
On the unscripted side, Tori is well known for shows including Lifetime's "True Tori," Oxygen's "Tori & Dean: Inn Love" and Cooking Channel's "Tori & Dean" cooking specials. Tori has exceptional culinary skills and won a celebrity edition of Gordon Ramsay's "MasterChef." She was also the winner of the TBS competition series "Celebrity Show-Off" and was unmasked as The Unicorn when she performed on "The Masked Singer."
Tori created, executive produced and starred in TV comedies "So Notorious" for VH1 and "Mystery Girls" for ABC Family. She has starred in many TV movies and feature films such as "Scream 2," "Scary Movie 2," "The House of Yes," "Trick" and the animated feature "Izzie's Way Home." She also played the fan-favorite villain Linda Lake in a recurring role on the series "Smallville."
Tori's memoir "sTORI Telling" reached No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller List and was named the best celebrity autobiography of 2009. She has since authored five more best-selling books including a children's book and "celebraTORI," her party-planning book.
