Adorableness

James Davis, Alyson Hannigan, Ross Mathews and Dulcé Sloan react to ridiculously sweet clips that showcase the internet's most endearing moments.
- 20:59
S1 • E101
Cute CursersJames and his team of cuteness crusaders enjoy videos of cute cursers, pet serenades, little mommies in the making and peculiar proposals.07/19/2021
S1 • E2
Quack HeadsJames, Ross, Dulcé and Alyson get cute with clips of ducks gone quackers, barfing babies and lonely only children.07/19/2021
S1 • E3
Strange PillowsThe crew reacts to travelers falling asleep on strangers and to people experiencing things for the first time, and realizes they all have a weak spot for the irresistible sugar glider.07/20/2021
S1 • E4
Don't Call me CuteJames, Alyson, Ross and Dulcé react to videos of cute animals with attitude problems, marvel at dads with genius parenting hacks, and gush over couples whose love has no bounds.07/20/2021
S1 • E5
Kid LittersJames is joined by Alyson, Ross and Dulcé to react to videos of tough guys with a soft side and animals facing rejection, and the crew guesses how many times a cutie will sneeze.07/21/2021
S1 • E6
Gram-TasticJames, Alyson, Ross and Dulcé weigh in on videos of inseparable dads and daughters, grannies with impressive tricks, kids getting knocked out by their pets and multitasking moms.07/21/2021
S1 • E7
Mini MiraclesJames, Alyson, Ross and Dulcé break down videos that celebrate life's little victories, capture the joy of getting the perfect holiday gift, and showcase big personalities in small packages.07/22/2021
S1 • E8
It's Been Too LongJames and his fellow purveyors of all things precious sound off on clips featuring long-overdue reunions, frightening displays of questionable parenting choices, and unpredictable animals.07/22/2021
S1 • E9
Claw DaddiesThe crew watches in disbelief as folks ignore the cuteness around them and gets a kick out of parents roasting their surprised kids, and Alyson empathizes with kids experiencing stage fright.07/23/2021
S1 • E10
I Love You, ManThe crew appreciates how rude little kids can be, checks out what happens when pets are left alone at home, and giggles at clips of emotional and funny criers.07/23/2021
Cast
James DavisHost
James Davis
James Davis is a force in comedy. "Hood Adjacent with James Davis" premiered on Comedy Central in 2017 to rave reviews, where James explored contemporary topics and shared his perspective on the world he grew up in through a unique, hybrid style of comedy that bridges the gap between urban and mainstream.
James is the host of "Golf Road Trippin'" on NBC's GolfPass. In 2019, James released his one-hour special "James Davis: Live from the Town" on Comedy Central and hosted "Awake: The Million Dollar Game" on Netflix. Prior to this, James wrote for "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on CBS and was a recurring character on Kevin Hart's hit show "Real Husbands of Hollywood."
Alyson HanniganPanelist
Alyson Hannigan
Born in Washington, D.C., Alyson Hannigan began appearing in commercials at the age of four and then moved to Hollywood at age 11. She soon landed her first major film role in "My Stepmother Is an Alien" alongside Seth Green. Alyson is best known for her roles on the Emmy Award-winning series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "How I Met Your Mother," with additional acting credits in the "American Pie" film franchise, "Angel," "Veronica Mars," "Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story" and the 2019 Disney Channel Original movie "Kim Possible." In 2021, Alyson starred alongside Ben Schwartz in the Disney+ film "Flora & Ulysses," based on the Newbery Medal-winning children's book, where she played the role of Phyllis Buckman.
Alyson is the host of The CW's "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." In addition, she voices the role of Claire Clancy, mom to six-year-old Nancy, in Disney Junior's animated series "Fancy Nancy," about a high-spirited young girl whose imagination and enthusiasm for all that is exquisite transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.
Dulcé SloanPanelist
Dulcé Sloan
Dulcé Sloan is one of the sharpest and fastest rising voices in comedy. Bust magazine calls her "comedy gold," while Indiewire describes her as "a fresh and unique voice in the world of stand-up comedy." She was included in Variety's Top 10 Comedians to Watch list in 2018, and SLiNK Magazine crowned her "The New Queen of Comedy." Rolling Stone hailed her as one of the 10 Comedians You Need to Know, declaring "she speaks and they simply fall in line behind her."
Dulcé has been a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" since 2017. Her segments, including "9-1-1 for White People Emergencies" and "Dumb Solutions to Policing Problems," have garnered millions of views. She is also one of the stars of the animated FOX series "The Great North," joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Paul Rust. In November 2020, Dulcé starred alongside Malin Akerman, Alec Baldwin and Bella Thorne in the action-comedy feature film "Chick Fight."
Ross MatthewsPanelist
Ross Matthews
Since 2001, Ross Mathews has established himself as one of the most in-demand television personalities, hosts and pop culture experts today. Endearing and witty, undeniably funny and one of the hardest working people in show business, Ross has won the hearts of millions of Americans since his television debut as a correspondent for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Ross is a regular on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and can be seen as a judge on VH1's critically acclaimed, award-winning series "RuPaul's Drag Race," alongside RuPaul, Carson Kressley and Michelle Visage.
Ross competed on CBS's first-ever "Celebrity Big Brother," where he came in second place and won America's Favorite Houseguest. Ross was also the host of "Hello Ross" on E!, a weekly fan destination for celebrity gossip, Hollywood news and pop culture, and was nominated for a 2014 People's Choice Award for Favorite New Talk Show Host. In 2015, Ross led his own radio show for SiriusXM on the OutQ channel. He has hosted the GLAAD Media Awards six times and the GLAAD Gala San Francisco, where, in 2018, he was honored with the Davidson/Valentini Award.
