Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Host

International television personality, New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi became a household name after taking MTV by storm in 2009 on its record-breaking reality series "Jersey Shore," drawing in more than 8 million viewers at its peak. Nicole, lovingly known as "Snooki," captivated audiences with her trendsetting pouf hairstyle, small stature, acrobatic dance moves and unique phrases that integrated themselves into American pop culture. In 2012, Nicole landed her second MTV reality show, "Snooki & JWoww," which ran for four seasons and followed Nicole and her best friend Jenni as they transitioned from party girls into wives and mothers. In 2018, Nicole returned to "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," on which she reunited with her roomies, giving the series its biggest ratings to date after six years off the air. She also hosted MTV's reality series "How Far Is Tattoo Far?" alongside Nico Tortorella and starred alongside her husband Jionni on FYI's "Nicole & Jionni's Shore Flip."



As a New York Times best-selling author, Nicole has written five books, including "Strong Is the New Sexy: My Kickass Story on Getting My 'Formula for Fierce,'" which shows readers how to tap into their own deep wells of girl power. Nicole has become a bona fide brand with her online store TheSnookiShop.com, two storefronts in Madison, NJ, and Beacon, NY, and her 5-star-rated, budget-friendly Etsy shop Nicole's Craft Room. Additionally, Nicole hosts her successful podcast "It's Happening with Snooki & Joey" (AudioBoom).