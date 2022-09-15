Messyness
Thursdays 9/8c
THURSDAYS 9/8C
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray embrace the hilarious havoc that ensues when the missteps of young adults go viral.
- Latest Episode21:09Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Power PursesNicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy toast to multipurpose purses, testicle spectacles, spirits-inspired sprints, poolside tomfoolery and dramatic acts caught on camera.09/15/2022
- 21:09
S2 • E1
Employee of the BluntNicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy react to on-the-road revelers, cell phone fiascos, damsels in delicate situations and workers who are high on life … and on the job.09/15/2022
Cast
Nicole "Snooki" PolizziHost
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
International television personality, New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi became a household name after taking MTV by storm in 2009 on its record-breaking reality series "Jersey Shore," drawing in more than 8 million viewers at its peak. Nicole, lovingly known as "Snooki," captivated audiences with her trendsetting pouf hairstyle, small stature, acrobatic dance moves and unique phrases that integrated themselves into American pop culture. In 2012, Nicole landed her second MTV reality show, "Snooki & JWoww," which ran for four seasons and followed Nicole and her best friend Jenni as they transitioned from party girls into wives and mothers. In 2018, Nicole returned to "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," on which she reunited with her roomies, giving the series its biggest ratings to date after six years off the air. She also hosted MTV's reality series "How Far Is Tattoo Far?" alongside Nico Tortorella and starred alongside her husband Jionni on FYI's "Nicole & Jionni's Shore Flip."
As a New York Times best-selling author, Nicole has written five books, including "Strong Is the New Sexy: My Kickass Story on Getting My 'Formula for Fierce,'" which shows readers how to tap into their own deep wells of girl power. Nicole has become a bona fide brand with her online store TheSnookiShop.com, two storefronts in Madison, NJ, and Beacon, NY, and her 5-star-rated, budget-friendly Etsy shop Nicole's Craft Room. Additionally, Nicole hosts her successful podcast "It's Happening with Snooki & Joey" (AudioBoom).
As a New York Times best-selling author, Nicole has written five books, including "Strong Is the New Sexy: My Kickass Story on Getting My 'Formula for Fierce,'" which shows readers how to tap into their own deep wells of girl power. Nicole has become a bona fide brand with her online store TheSnookiShop.com, two storefronts in Madison, NJ, and Beacon, NY, and her 5-star-rated, budget-friendly Etsy shop Nicole's Craft Room. Additionally, Nicole hosts her successful podcast "It's Happening with Snooki & Joey" (AudioBoom).
Adam RipponPanelist
Adam Rippon
Artist, athlete and activist, Adam Rippon is a combination of all three. One of the world's most dramatic figure skaters, Adam won the hearts of America and the world at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Known for his refreshing candor and wit, his rise to fame on the global stage has provided him with a platform to speak out in support of LGBTQ rights and the freedom to be oneself, making him a role model and icon to millions.
Adam has been named to the TIME 100, Forbes 30 Under 30, AdWeek's 100 Most Creative, OUT Magazine's Power 50 and Bleacher Report's Most Influential People in Sports Culture.
His memoir "Beautiful on the Outside" was published in 2019 to rave reviews. He is the host of "Talkin' Tokyo," an original daily Twitter show from the Tokyo Olympics, for NBC.
Adam has been named to the TIME 100, Forbes 30 Under 30, AdWeek's 100 Most Creative, OUT Magazine's Power 50 and Bleacher Report's Most Influential People in Sports Culture.
His memoir "Beautiful on the Outside" was published in 2019 to rave reviews. He is the host of "Talkin' Tokyo," an original daily Twitter show from the Tokyo Olympics, for NBC.
Teddy RayPanelist
Teddy Ray
Teddy Ray, who passed away on August 12, 2022, was a hilarious and beloved performer. Teddy made a name for himself on BET's "Comic View" and MTV's "Wild 'N Out," and as a main influencer on the All Def Digital platform. Teddy appeared on an episode of HBO's "PAUSE with Sam Jay" and played a cameo role in the theatrical reboot of "House Party." His credits include HBO's "All Def Comedy" series and the Comedy Central Digital series "How to Be Broke." Teddy will be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.
Tori SpellingPanelist
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on the long-running hit show "Beverly Hills, 90210." She is the co-creator, executive producer and star of Fox's reboot "BH90210," and she is in her second season of the hit podcast "9021OMG," with co-host Jennie Garth, for iHeartRadio. Tori starred in a season-long arc on Season 2 of Will Packer's BET comedy "Bigger." She has voiced roles on animated series including "Family Guy" and "American Dad!"
On the unscripted side, Tori is well known for shows including Lifetime's "True Tori," Oxygen's "Tori & Dean: Inn Love" and Cooking Channel's "Tori & Dean" cooking specials. Tori has exceptional culinary skills and won a celebrity edition of Gordon Ramsay's "MasterChef." She was also the winner of the TBS competition series "Celebrity Show-Off" and was unmasked as The Unicorn when she performed on "The Masked Singer."
Tori created, executive produced and starred in TV comedies "So Notorious" for VH1 and "Mystery Girls" for ABC Family. She has starred in many TV movies and feature films such as "Scream 2," "Scary Movie 2," "The House of Yes," "Trick" and the animated feature "Izzie's Way Home." She also played the fan-favorite villain Linda Lake in a recurring role on the series "Smallville."
Tori's memoir "sTORI Telling" reached No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller List and was named the best celebrity autobiography of 2009. She has since authored five more best-selling books including a children's book and "celebraTORI," her party-planning book.
On the unscripted side, Tori is well known for shows including Lifetime's "True Tori," Oxygen's "Tori & Dean: Inn Love" and Cooking Channel's "Tori & Dean" cooking specials. Tori has exceptional culinary skills and won a celebrity edition of Gordon Ramsay's "MasterChef." She was also the winner of the TBS competition series "Celebrity Show-Off" and was unmasked as The Unicorn when she performed on "The Masked Singer."
Tori created, executive produced and starred in TV comedies "So Notorious" for VH1 and "Mystery Girls" for ABC Family. She has starred in many TV movies and feature films such as "Scream 2," "Scary Movie 2," "The House of Yes," "Trick" and the animated feature "Izzie's Way Home." She also played the fan-favorite villain Linda Lake in a recurring role on the series "Smallville."
Tori's memoir "sTORI Telling" reached No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller List and was named the best celebrity autobiography of 2009. She has since authored five more best-selling books including a children's book and "celebraTORI," her party-planning book.