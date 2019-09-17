Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
Naimah & Maher
Season 2 E 5 • 02/08/2021
Naimah and Maher have been best friends since middle school, but when Naimah gets ghosted, the real reason behind it might be even more complicated than Rachel and Travis could have expected.
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 • E3Brittney & Shay
Rachel and Travis help Brittney track down her best friend Shay who disappeared from her life shortly after announcing her pregnancy to their clique.
09/17/2019
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 • E4Resee & Brendan
Rachel and Travis learn about Resee's complicated history with his friend Brendan, who vanished online after moving to a different town.
09/17/2019
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 • E5Kayla & Shawn
Rachel and Travis help Kayla hunt down Shawn, someone she thought was the man of her dreams -- but she's not the only one.
09/24/2019
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 • E6Russell & Destiney
Rachel and Travis help Russell track down Destiney, an ex-girlfriend he ghosted after learning that she was pregnant.
10/01/2019
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 • E7Whitney & Tahira
Whitney was ghosted after bailing on plans to move to L.A. with college bestie Tahira after graduation, but the real reasons may be more political than personal.
10/08/2019
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS1 • E8Giovanna & Dante
Rachel and Travis set out to help Giovanna confront Dante, an ex-boyfriend who never got back in contact with her after a routine holiday trip.
10/15/2019
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2 • E1Joanna & Aaron
Rachel and Travis help Joanna, a single mom from New Jersey, track down Aaron, a rideshare driver who disappeared from her life after nearly eight months of dating.
09/02/2020
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2 • E2Shannon & Jay
When Shannon met Jay, she thought she'd found another single parent to make a life with, but after six months together, Jay cut off communication -- while still following her on social media.
09/09/2020
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2 • E3Mariah & James
After years in a messy relationship with her ex, Mariah thought she'd found something real with her coworker James -- until James abruptly quit his job and blocked her.
09/16/2020
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2 • E4Michael & Francisco
Michael's very first relationship involved meeting a man online, falling for him, nearly eloping after one date, panicking, moving to Japan, then getting ghosted -- now he wants answers.
09/23/2020
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2 • E6Trey & Austin
Cheerleading best friends Trey and Austin have personal drama that ends with Austin ghosting, but Trey is left wondering what exactly went wrong and recruits Rachel and Travis to help.
02/09/2021
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2 • E7Andi & Dade
After four months of dating, Andi is left out in the cold when her firefighter boyfriend Dade vanishes on her, and she goes to Rachel and Travis to help track him down.
02/10/2021
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2 • E8Tini & Bri
When Bri ghosts her spiritual sister Tini, Rachel and Travis are on the case to figure out what caused a close-knit friendship to split up.
02/11/2021
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2 • E9McKenna & Cheech
McKenna goes to Rachel and Travis looking to track down Cheech, a poker playing older man who left McKenna with nothing but an empty apartment.
02/12/2021
