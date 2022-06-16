Ex on the Beach

David Barta Single

David was a former baseball player before he started his search for the love of his life by checking in to the "Paradise Hotel." With most of his exes now being married, David realizes he's also ready for that next step, but will he be ready to throw on his swim trunks once again in search of love? He may not have found his match yet, but he is certain his "Big Dave Energy" is hard for any ex to forget. Does this mean more fish in the sea, or will he get caught up in a net with his ex?