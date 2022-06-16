Ex On The Beach
A group of single reality stars looks for love in paradise, but their exes join the fray and take the experience to a whole new level.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- Trailer
- Latest Episode41:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E12
Setting Sail on a Relation-ShipWith a final decision looming, the last Table of Truth prompts one single to end the experiment early, while the rest struggle to make a choice to commit or to say goodbye for good.06/16/2022
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E11
Where's the Lie?Derynn's bestie gives her a reality check about Ricky, Alexis airs out Ray's dirty laundry, and some villa dwellers must own their truth or defend their lies in the Table of Truth hot seat.06/09/2022
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E10
Something Like the TruthDa'Vonne's in a tough spot when Alain reconnects with his ex Sher, Mike begs Arisce to forgive him for his outburst, and Joelle and Jonathan sadly realize they're not on the same page.06/02/2022
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S5 • E9
Exes Court Is Now in SessionRay and Alexis, Joelle and Jonathan, and Mike and Arisce appear before the Exes Court, where Judge Da'Vonne and her jurors serve them the truth about their relationships.05/26/2022
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E8
Ready For More Baggage?One housemate is forced to make a difficult choice, Emily tries to reconnect with Kyra, Ricky's choice of words lands him in hot water with Derynn, and two new singles arrive at the villa.05/19/2022
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S5 • E7
You Can't Get Divorced TwiceWhile Kyra's former flame Emily makes a splash and Bryce juggles attention from two different Nicoles, Ranin and Elias's differences get put on blast at the poolside prom.05/12/2022
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S5 • E6
Seeing Is BelievingRicky's monogamous ways are tested, two messages in bottles challenge David's love triangle with Dani and Kyra, while a third message in a bottle sends Bryce and Nicole P. on a private date.05/05/2022
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E5
The Ex-Husband and the Best FriendRay and his ex Nicole P. disagree over what their relationship was, David takes a chance on pursuing Kyra, and the housemates hone their listening skills at the Table of Truth.04/28/2022
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E4
Wait, That's Not an ExArisce and Mike's relationship hits rocky waters, Ricky turns on the charm for Derynn, Dani deals with David's wandering eye, and two new singles step onto the sand.04/21/2022
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E3
The Lengths We Go to Lie to an ExA new ex arrives to see if her old flame has grown up, Caro questions everything after finding out Ray cheated on her, and everyone chooses between eating gross food or stomaching the truth.04/14/2022
Cast
Alain LorenzoSingle
Alain Lorenzo
Alain has always known he wanted more out of life and had big dreams for himself, so when the time came for him to leave for law school, he was gone with the wind. Unfortunately, he broke some hearts along the way, including the sweetheart he met at a bar in Miami. Now that law school is all over and the bar is set high, Alain is ready to dive back in the game. Hopefully he's a strong swimmer because there are exes in these waters.
Arisce WanzerSingle
Arisce Wanzer
Arisce knows how to "Strut" her way into a room, but that comes as no surprise for this trans supermodel. She's been modeling since the age of 17 for big fashion designers and magazine covers. She's also a big activist for BLM and the LGBTQ community, so if you're going to be her man, you really need to step it up because this self-proclaimed ice queen isn't messing around. Will she find that special someone to help warm her heart, or will she release them back into the ice-cold ocean water?
Bryce HirschbergSingle
Bryce Hirschberg
Bryce is the captain of his privately owned party boat and only has the best boat parties. When not living on a boat, he's making waves on "Too Hot to Handle" and keeping the ladies swimming on- and offshore. After meeting his ex on "Too Hot to Handle," Bryce finally thinks he is ready to settle down and dock his boat, but will this party captain sink or swim when it is time to rekindle with his ex on the beach?
David BartaSingle
David Barta
David was a former baseball player before he started his search for the love of his life by checking in to the "Paradise Hotel." With most of his exes now being married, David realizes he's also ready for that next step, but will he be ready to throw on his swim trunks once again in search of love? He may not have found his match yet, but he is certain his "Big Dave Energy" is hard for any ex to forget. Does this mean more fish in the sea, or will he get caught up in a net with his ex?
Da'Vonne RogersSingle
Da'Vonne Rogers
Having made a name for herself on "Big Brother'' and "The Challenge" and as a BLM activist, Da'Vonne is known for being hilarious and always saying exactly what's on her mind, but when it comes to being a mother, that's where you'll find her sweet spot. After spending time focusing on building a solid foundation for her daughter, Da'Vonne is ready to find the one she can grow her family with -- even if it means giving a relationship with her ex one last chance.
Derynn PaigeSingle
Derynn Paige
Derynn is a cat-loving Jersey girl who went on "Double Shot at Love" in hopes of breaking her romantic dry spell, but sadly her appearance was short-lived. She's an entrepreneur who's the boss in every aspect of her life except when it comes to dating and finding an honest man. Will she finally find that purr-fect guy or commit to being the crazy cat lady?
Jonathan TroncosoSingle
Jonathan Troncoso
Jonathan is a passionate, charismatic professional dancer with a personality as fierce as his dance moves. Unfortunately, staying busy while he was on "World of Dance," holding 18 world championship titles and breaking barriers by having the first same-sex dance partner has made dating a little bit challenging. Is Jonathan going to have all the right romantic moves to lock down a permanent partner, or will an ex dance their way back into his heart?
Kyra GreenSingle
Kyra Green
As a child, Kyra showcased her talents as a singer on "KIDZ BOP" and "America's Got Talent." As a grown-up, she is a self-described "weirdo" who showcased her heartbreaking skills on "Love Island"; however, Kyra doesn't want to break hearts anymore and is open to connecting with anyone with whom she can form a duet. Will loving-good-vibes Kyra be able to find someone to harmonize with, or will their vibes be off-pitch?
Ranin KarimSingle
Ranin Karim
Ranin has always been a free spirit. She moved from her home country to the United States, where she started making her own jewelry and reconstructing vintage fashion. After two years of marriage, her ex-husband decided to end things, but the two remained close friends; however, after her divorce, she found herself in a high-profile affair that turned her life upside down. Older and wiser now, Ranin has turned things right side up and is ready to make things right with her ex and welcome new or old love back in her life.
Ray GanttSingle
Ray Gantt
Ray is a smooth-talking, ladies' man with a megawatt smile that can capture the heart of any young lady, so it's no surprise he's studying to be an orthodontist. Ray's appearance on "Love Island" got him caught up in a love triangle. Ultimately, the ladies in his life were not so happy with his "friendly" tendencies. With all of Ray's exes washing ashore, will Ray leave the beach with just one lovely lady, or will he use that charming smile to keep them all?
Alexis ChristinaEx
Alexis Christina
Alexis is the kind of girl you take home to mom, so when she was adored by Ray's parents, Alexis thought she was a shoo-in to be Ray's main woman. Unfortunately, things didn't work out, and now, Alexis wants to reset the clock on her relationship with Ray, but will Ray see she can fit in the family picture, or will she be the one that got away?
Caro VieeEx
Caro Viee
Caro is a ride-or-die kind of woman, especially when it comes to Ray, who she met on "Love Island." She was so committed she got a tattoo to remind her of him, but nine months later, that commitment came to a crashing end. Caro still wants to be Ray's ride--or-die woman, but the question is: Will Ray want to ride off into the sunset with her, or will he leave her looking to get that tattoo removed?
Dani CocoEx
Dani Coco
Fitness queen and "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" alum Dani met her fitness king, David, when they were both working as personal trainers. The relationship was going strong until David checked in to the "Paradise Hotel," although Dani is hopeful David has matured since checking out. Will she be smart about choosing to sprint her way back into David's arms, or will she be swimming laps back on the beach?
EliasEx
Elias
From marrying the love of his life to being divorced only two years later, Elias wasn't always the most mature, and his immaturity definitely showed in his whirlwind relationship with his ex-wife. Nonetheless, the two remained friends until a recent blowup that ended their friendship for good. The past is all behind him now, though, and Elias is ready to prove he wants to keep Ranin in his life once and for all.
Emily SalchEx
Emily Salch
When Emily and Kyra first met on "Love Island," their connection was undeniable, but Emily wound up going home and moving in with someone else. After both of their post-show romances ended, they became inseparable, traveling to exotic vacation spots to spend time with each other. Their relationship was always hot and heavy but never went very deep. Will loving, flirtatious Emily be ready to show Kyra she's serious about taking their relationship to a more profound level?
Jamar LeeEx
Jamar Lee
When ladies' man Jamar met Da'Vonne, he had his eyes dead set on her, and they began to build a relationship, but when Jamar joined the cast of "Big Brother Canada," he couldn't keep his eyes, and other things, from wandering. Jamar says he is ready to make things right with Da'Vonne, but will he be able to settle down and keep his wandering eye on the real prize?
Joelle BrianEx
Joelle Brian
After meeting on a popular dating app, Joelle and Jonathan have had a lot of ups and downs over the span of their relationship. Communication and trust have been their problems, especially after one of them kept their dating app active while already being together for nine months. Is Joelle ready to fully commit to Jonathan and prove to him they have more performances together, or will this be their last dance?
Kat DunnEx
Kat Dunn
Just call her "Fun Dunn." A "Big Brother" alum known for her energetic over-the-top personality and tactical scheming ways, Kat quickly caught Ricky's eye. What started out as a social media relationship turned into a long-distance romance, but absence did not make their hearts grow fonder. Now, Kat is more than ready to bring the fun back into their relationship. Will she succeed, or will she be one-and-Dunn?
Mike MulderrigEx
Mike Mulderrig
Mike caught Arisce's attention at a pool party with his over-the-top personality but was quickly friend-zoned. As time passed, they got much cozier, secretly taking their relationship to the next level, but when monogamy came into question, they had very different views. Will Mike be able to rekindle their poolside spark, or will he fizzle out back into the ocean solo?
Minh Ly Nguyen-CaoEx
Minh Ly Nguyen-Cao
Minh Ly normally is the sweetest woman you could meet, but when it comes to Jamar, she has one thing on her mind and one thing only: payback. Minh Ly was smitten when she met Jamar on "Big Brother Canada" but was shocked to find out there was a lot Jamar was hiding from her. You can kiss the sweet woman goodbye because Minh Ly is ready to air out all of Jamar's dirty little secrets.
Nicole AmeliaEx
Nicole Amelia
Having known Ray since college, Nicole thought their friendship was turning into something more. While Nicole thought the fun and ice cream dates were a sign of their romance, Ray thought it was just good old-fashioned friend hangouts. Nicole is still certain there were sparks flying between the two, and with years of friendship on the line, Nicole is ready to head to the beach to see if Ray will recognize her as more than "the best friend."
Nicole O'BrienEx
Nicole O'Brien
Nicole loves to live a spontaneous life, so when she met party boy Bryce on "Too Hot to Handle," the relationship was instant fireworks, but when the show ended, the relationship became long-distance and things began to fall flat between the two. Nicole is ready to spice things back up with Bryce and give their relationship another wild ride on the beach.
Ricky RogersEx
Ricky Rogers
Ricky is a Vegas Chippendales performer who, after meeting Derynn in a club on "Double Shot at Love," tried to make a long-distance relationship work, but it was Ricky's inability to follow the only rule they had about their open relationship that ended things for good. Will a more mature Ricky get to the beach in time to win Derynn back, or will someone else be dancing their way into her heart?
SherEx
Sher
There is never a dull moment when it comes to Sher. Her fun and outgoing personality made her a hit on "Love Island" and hit even harder when it came to her relationship with Alain. Things were going seemingly perfect until Sher was surprised when Alain suddenly had to break up with her. Sher wants to take their relationship back to where they started, so she's headed to the beach to give her long-time crush one last shot.